Prayer groups in Mumbai and its suburbs are now attempting to protect themselves by asking for a declaration to be signed by those who come for the meeting

The Freedom of Religion Act, better known across the country as the anti-conversion law, appears to lend itself to allegations of conversion by force, fraud, or inducement. Such a law cannot be shown as required because nowhere in the country has anyone provided data on large-scale conversions. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita can address criminal acts of conversion by illegal means. The new Maharashtra law is dangerous because it makes the offence non-bailable and the onus is on the accused to prove innocence — on par with the UAPA, which is an anti-terror law. We have seen how such laws, including the PMLA, have been allegedly misused to create a situation where the judicial process is the punishment — persons facing such an accusation remain in jail for years, without anything being proved against them. The new Maharashtra law is even more problematic because accusations can be made by third parties or by family members of the person who, in fact, may have converted of her/his own free will as per the Constitution. Inducement too has not been clearly defined, potentially bringing under it any educational, medical or other social services.

Christian groups, especially from the Catholic Church, have been, for decades, providing some of the best education in the country (certified so by government agencies like the UGC), excellent medical facilities and other social services — many of them in the country’s remotest parts. This flows from the Commandment to Love given by Jesus. I have been involved in higher education for 28 years and have served, through teaching and administration, thousands of Indians from all faiths and cultures. Our institutions also give financial help to deserving students and patients without religious restrictions. In fact, often the officials disbursing such funds on behalf of the institution are from varied faiths.