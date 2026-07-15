Maharashtra has become the first state to enact a law for the empowerment of women farmers. The Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Act, 2026 is a path-breaking initiative. Women across the globe do much of the work across agrifood systems from production to processing, yet their contributions are not recognised. They face challenges in access to credit, insurance, extension services, technology and markets. Government benefits are often linked to land ownership, usually held by men. It is against this backdrop that 2026 is being observed as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, calling for “fairer, more inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems for all.”

Maharashtra is a state that has long shaped India’s social reform movements with stalwarts like Savitribai Phule, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Maharshi Karve, Pandita Ramabai, Lokahitwadi Gopal Hari Deshmukh and Gopal Ganesh Agarkar working tirelessly for women’s rights and gender equality. The state has also seen positive interventions in recent times. The Fourth Policy for Women, 2024 commits to facilitating gender-inclusive agriculture development, including “access to, control over, and ownership of land and other productive assets, as well as access to entitlements” and “enhancing the role of women in decision-making and control over agricultural income”.

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A large majority (82 per cent) of the rural female workforce in Maharashtra is employed in agriculture as compared to 58 per cent of rural men, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey, 2025. (The corresponding all-India figures are 73 per cent and 47 per cent respectively). However, less than a fifth of operational landholdings are in the names of women. Late last year, the Government of Maharashtra embarked on the groundwork to give shape to a law for the empowerment of women farmers. The M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has been a partner in this effort, together with the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy (Maharashtra).

Women farmers engaged in different agricultural and allied activities, civil society organisations and networks, bankers, lawyers, researchers and frontline government officials have all participated in the consultations. A special session was organised jointly with the state legislature on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Following this, a committee was constituted to draft the Bill, which was presented and discussed at regional consultations. The feedback and suggestions received contributed to giving a final shape to the Bill that was presented in the Legislative Assembly after the cabinet’s approval.

The Act adopts a broad definition of “agriculture” and “farmer” in line with the National Policy for Farmers (2007), and includes any person who is engaged in crop husbandry, animal husbandry, poultry, fishery, agro-forestry, vermiculture, mushroom cultivation, and primary processing, either as owner or labourer. A woman engaged in any of these activities can apply for a Woman Farmer Certificate (WFC) either to the gram sabha or nagar panchayat. This certificate will formally recognise the woman as a farmer and effectively de-links the requirement of owning land. Going forward, the WFC will give women farmers greater access to entitlements under government schemes, extension services, credit and market opportunities. It will help the government design gender-responsive schemes for skill development and provide targeted support for single women farmers.

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A digital registry of women farmers backed by a special fund, a state level empowerment cell and designated officers at district and sub-district levels will facilitate the implementation of the law. A state-level monitoring committee headed by the chief secretary will facilitate coordination and ensure effective implementation. A governing council headed by the chief minister will provide guidance and oversee the implementation.

This landmark law is an important first step towards social change to address deeply entrenched inequalities in access to land, water and other natural resources. The increasing migration of men in search of employment is leaving women to shoulder the responsibility of food and nutrition security in the midst of the growing challenge of climate change and depleting natural resources. It is globally observed that women are among the strongest drivers of adaptation to climate change. Proactive policy support will enable them to play this role even better as we work together for inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems.

Swaminathan is chairperson, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, and Fadnavis is Chief Minister, Maharashtra