scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Saving Mother Nature from ourselves

The world should wake up to the loss of biodiversity, embrace conservation of ecosystems and resources for future of the planet.

Written by M Venkaiah Naidu |
Updated: July 28, 2022 4:34:25 am
M Venkaiah Naidu writes: If mankind has to survive, we have to recognise the role protection and conservation play in attempting to maintain the pristine nature of biodiverse ecosystems. (Representational)

A global biodiversity crisis stares us squarely in the face. Biodiversity, globally, finds itself under an ever-increasing all-round threat as man’s relentless predatory exploitation of natural resources continues unchecked. Driven by wasteful, unbounded greed, man’s plunder of land and marine resources has led to a situation where about 25 per cent of species face the threat of extinction.

The World Nature Conservation Day, celebrated on July 28, seeks to highlight the need to work for a healthy planet by preserving our environment and protecting our natural resources. The time to address the factors that cause biodiversity loss is now. If mankind has to survive, we have to recognise the role protection and conservation play in attempting to maintain the pristine nature of biodiverse ecosystems.

Conservation is our only hope for the future of the planet, as also for that of succeeding generations, because it also contributes to sustainable livelihoods, climate change mitigation, food and water security and reduces the threat of natural disasters. The idea of conservation encompasses various facets of nature including flora and fauna, energy resources, soil, water and air. In this context, it is essential to underscore the critical nature of protected areas and other effective area-based conservation measures as key drivers of biodiversity conservation.

Conservation and ecological balance form the cornerstone of the cosmic vision of Indian civilisation. The Vedas, Upanishads, itihasas and puranas teach us the worship of the divine in the elements — in rivers, mountains, lakes, animals, birds, flora, as also stars and planets. Our scriptures are replete with references to the manifestation of prana or shakti in all forms of matter. This is seen in our daily practices — be it the worship of fire, water and air as agni, jal and vayu, the sun as Surya deva, earth as Bhu devi, the Himalayas as the abode of the gods and rishis, the Ganga, Yamuna and all other rivers, the Tulasi plant and peepul tree, the cow as gau mata, the elephant as associated with Vinayaka — bowing to mother nature is an expression of our gratitude to her for her bountiful blessings. The Prithvi Sukta in Atharva Veda serves to remind us of our relationship with nature: mata bhumih putroham prithiyah (The earth is my mother and I am her son).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Indian hand behind ‘English’ weightlifter: Once homeless ...Premium
The Indian hand behind ‘English’ weightlifter: Once homeless ...
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...

With the passage of time, we have begun to forget some of the essential lessons our ancestors taught us about nature being a life-giver and not a hostile force to be conquered. The mindless exploitation and destruction of our natural resources has only unleashed nature’s fury in the form of disasters like floods, landslides and earthquakes upon us. As a nation, we only have to go back to our roots and strive proactively in order to achieve the targets of the post-2020 of the UN’s Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and realise the 2050 vision of “living in harmony with nature”.

Climate change has often been referred to as the defining issue of our time which has brought about irreversible changes in ecosystems. Caused by human actions, climate change has brought us close to the Lakshman Rekha of ecological balance, which we cannot afford to cross. It, therefore, calls for decisive action on many facets relating to energy, industry, land, transport and urban planning. Sudden changes in weather patterns causing heat waves, ocean warming, diminishing amounts of snow and ice, melting glaciers, forest fires and floods — an ever-increasing range of resultant factors threaten livelihoods and food production worldwide. Global climate efforts to build partnerships to make the transition to low-emission economies and meet the goals and targets set by Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement have to be intensified if the human race has to survive.

Also by Naidu |Without soil conservation, there is no food security

Statistics put the loss of the earth’s original forest cover at as high as 45 per cent over the last 8,000 years, most of it alarmingly enough, during the past century. Apart from climate change, the conversion of forests to agricultural land, overgrazing, poor forest management, invasive infrastructure development including the ill-planned expansion of urban settlements, mining and oil exploitation, anthropogenic forest fires and pollution, have impacted forest biological diversity. The Food and Agriculture Organisation recently estimated that about 13 million hectares of the world’s forests are lost due to deforestation each year. Aggressive measures for conservation of forest biodiversity alone can help save one of the most biologically rich terrestrial systems providing balance and harmony to the ecosystem. The saying, vruksho rakshati rakshitah (protect trees and they will protect you), should be our guiding mantra.

As a member of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People initiated at the “One Planet Summit” in Paris in January 2021, India is committed to work proactively to protect at least 30 per cent of our lands, waters and oceans, and adhere to its commitment of 30×30 by 2030. The recent launch of the 75-day-long awareness campaign, “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar”, covering 75 beaches across the country, is a reflection of India’s commitment to the cause of conservation and clean-up. The government has banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items with low utility and high littering potential from July 1, 2022.

In their joint report, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Economics for Land Degradation Initiative have rightly urged the G-20 nations to step up to their roles as powerful leaders against climate change. Globally, the mainstreaming of conservation and the need to address and achieve climate targets and sustainable development outcomes should be integrated into national policies and decision-making frameworks at the local levels. Only then can we hope to reverse, to some extent, the harm we have caused to mother nature.

(The writer is Vice-President of India)

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

4

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

5

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad
Ranveer Singh, unclad
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement