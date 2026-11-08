On the auspicious occasion of my mentor, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji stepping into his centenary year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to him, his admirers and his family members. Advani ji is an iconic visionary of India’s development, a guiding force in the making of a new India, and a staunch patriot who dedicated his life selflessly to public service. All through his long career devoted to public service, Shri Advani ji has led a life of integrity and simplicity, practising what he believed in and setting an example through his actions. As he enters his centenary year, let us draw inspiration from his life and ideals.

Vajrādapi kathorāni mrdūni kusumādapi/Lokottarānām cetāmsi ko hi vijñātum arhati: These lines from Uttara Ramacharitam beautifully bring out the nature of great personalities like Shri Advani ji, who are transcendent, noble beings. At times, their conduct can be harder than a diamond, while at other times, it can be softer than a flower. These words aptly describe Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, whose life has been a symbol of patriotism, purity of purpose, dedication to work and unwavering determination. If his resolve is harder than a diamond, his personal demeanour is gentler than a flower. From the time he became closely associated with people through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 15 to the occasion of receiving the Bharat Ratna at the age of over 95, and even thereafter, he has remained a shining example of composure, wisdom and visionary leadership.

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A towering personality in Indian politics and an embodiment of value-based public life, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji can truly be described as a Rajarshi — a sage among rulers, in our national politics. Such towering personalities, who combine the wisdom of a sage with the responsibilities of public life, are rare in politics. His commitment to the development of the nation, his relentless dedication to that cause, his sincerity in pursuing his goals until they are achieved, and his unparalleled patriotism stand out as enduring sources of inspiration. Through the principles he demonstrated in practice, he has inspired lakhs of party workers across the country and became a role model for them. I count myself fortunate to have been inspired and blessed by him. He played a key role in shaping the Jana Sangh which evolved into the BJP. I firmly believe that if one takes inspiration from him and works with passion and perseverance, there is nothing that cannot be achieved in life. It was with this very conviction that I began my journey five decades ago. How that journey unfolded and how his inspiration reflected in me at every turn are well known to all.

Also Read | From Swayamsevak to the man behind the rise of BJP in India: The journey of LK Advani

Personally, Shri Advani ji has always been like a guru to me. I can never forget the fatherly affection he has shown me from the very beginning. It is impossible to speak about his life without speaking about India. That is why his autobiography was aptly titled My Country, My Life. Elders tell us that great people are selfless, remain undeterred by hardships, always work for the welfare of society, are committed to upholding dharma and tirelessly strive for the well-being of the people. Anyone who has observed Shri Advani ji closely would readily acknowledge that he embodies all these qualities. This is also one of the compelling reasons behind my personal bond with him.

Shri Advani ji’s life, marked by extensive tours across the country to energise party workers and inspire them into action, serves as an example for young politicians. When allegations were levelled against him, he immediately resigned from his post and took a solemn vow that he would not accept the position again until the allegations were proved false. He ultimately emerged from those allegations with his integrity intact, like a pearl cleansed of every blemish. His conduct remains an enduring example for all those engaged in public service.

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The Rath Yatra initiated by Shri Advani ji for the Ayodhya movement was a landmark chapter in the history of India. At that time, I was serving as the President of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. It was a momentous period which inspired me to dedicate myself completely to the service of the nation. It was then that the people of India witnessed the strength of his iron resolve.

We know how Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi Salt Satyagraha Yatra awakened the people and inspired them to rise against British colonial rule and break the chains of bondage imposed on Bharat Mata. After that historic journey, it was Shri Advani ji’s Rath Yatra that once again brought a powerful wave of national consciousness among the people of India. At a time when society had been divided along caste and class lines for political gain, Shri Advani ji undertook the Rath Yatra with the objective of realising ekatmata — the unity that represents the true spirit of India. The Yatra laid a strong foundation for a new era in the country. It marked a turning point when nationalism in modern Indian politics gained momentum and emerged as a mass movement.

Shri Advani ji’s Rath Yatra brought about a change in the outlook of the youth of the country. People, particularly young people, recognised the need to come together in the cause of Indian identity and national unity. The political awakening it generated inspired many to enter public life and contribute to the nation.

Yathā chittam tathā vācho, yathā vāchastathā kriyāh/ Chitte vāchi kriyāyām cha sādhūnām ekarūpatā: This verse conveys that the thoughts, words and actions of noble people are in harmony. Shri Advani ji is one such noble personality. In thought, word and deed, he has remained a nationalist, a well-wisher of society and above all, a humanitarian.

Shri Advani ji can be compared to the lotus, the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The lotus blossoms despite growing in muddy waters. Similarly, Shri Advani ji emerged as a distinguished statesman without allowing himself to be tainted by the impurities often associated with politics. A lotus leaf remains untouched by water even when it grows in water. In the same way, Shri Advani ji has conducted himself with equanimity, keeping himself free from the influence of attachment, aversion and personal prejudices.

In Sanskrit, the word adarsha means an ideal, and it also evokes the image of a mirror. A mirror is something in which we see ourselves and recognise what needs to be corrected. An ideal serves the same purpose in life. Among the people who have profoundly influenced my life, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji occupy the foremost place.

Whenever anyone praised me or spoke about any aspect of my life, I would immediately think of Advani ji. I have always looked up with profound respect to his ideals of patriotism, commitment, sincerity, dedication to work, simplicity and equanimity. I firmly believe that his life and ideals will continue to inspire not only me but also everyone in public life and the younger generation aspiring to enter politics.

I sincerely hope that the younger generation will draw inspiration from his extraordinary life as he enters his hundredth year and become active partners in building a Viksit Bharat — a developed India. I pray to the Almighty to bless him with good health and well-being.

The writer is former vice-president of India