M R Sharan writes | What we don’t understand about prohibition in Bihar: It’s popular

Written by M R Sharan

In late 1948, the Constituent Assembly of India sat down to discuss prohibition. B H Khardekar, an independent member from the Bombay States, opposed it on three grounds: First, prohibition was hard to enforce; second, even limited enforcement would overwhelm jails and third, the revenue loss would be substantial.

How well do Khardekar’s concerns reflect Bihar’s experiment with prohibition since 2016? Travelling around the villages of Muzaffarpur in the summer of that year, I remember being surprised by how well the policy was implemented. The evening addas among the daily-wage mazdoors, beginning at twilight and lasting till the wee hours of the morning, had all but disappeared. Daily drunks, it appeared, had turned over a new leaf: Women spoke glowingly of husbands who had become shant, peaceful. Friends in Patna told me alcohol was extremely hard to procure. Khardekar, it seemed, was not so prescient after all.

But, as the years rolled on, the stories gradually turned: It began with mazdoors once more disappearing into the night. The public drinking sessions were now replaced by clandestine encounters with low-quality, bootlegged liquor. In Kurhani, where I spent some time, the signs were ominous. The alcohol was both bad and expensive; a pall of fear hung over the households of those who drank. Soon, reports spilt over into newspapers. Stories of bootleggers abounded, some ordinary citizens, and other powerful people, including the police. In 2017, nine lakh litres of confiscated alcohol in police custody had mysteriously vanished, consumed, apparently, by dipsomaniacal rodents. Worryingly, from the border districts, stories of children being roped into smuggling alcohol from neighbouring states emerged. The demand for substitutes for alcohol skyrocketed — drug addiction among youth in some pockets became a very real problem.

Enforcement has weakened, but alcohol is still not as abundantly available as it was before the ban. A plausibly direct consequence of this is a fall in domestic violence. Reported instances fell by 37 per cent in the state between 2016 and 2020. Overall, the effects on crime are ambiguous: One working paper suggests a rise in violent and property crime in post-prohibition Bihar compared to neighbouring Jharkhand.

The loss of revenue is undeniable. Tax revenues from alcohol were Rs 3,100 crore in 2014-15, about 15 per cent of total tax revenues and 1 per cent of the state’s GDP. Back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest that alcohol tax revenues alone could have funded the entire housing budget of the state in 2019-2020. While these numbers seem substantial, it is also true that over 75 per cent of Bihar’s revenues are generated via central taxes or grants from the Centre. In the absence of a ban, alcohol alone accounts for a mere 5 per cent or less of the total revenue receipts of the state government.

Bihar’s jails are not overflowing. This is partly because conviction rates under the prohibition law are very low. However, those picked up for bootlegging are often the small fry, mostly those at the bottom of the bootlegging hierarchy in charge of distribution at the last mile. These tend to be disproportionately members of disadvantaged groups — unemployed men at an economically precarious time in our country’s history, desperate for a quick buck.

Thus, Khardekar’s concerns played out to varying extents in Bihar. The law’s enforcement has been weak, but alcohol consumption has undeniably reduced. This has mixed results on crime. The jails are not quite overflowing; and the revenue loss, while substantial, is not debilitating.

What Khardekar did not foresee was the tragedy of lives lost to illicit hooch. No policy can claim success if it leads to preventable calamities.

The question before Bihar is: What is the alternative? One solution, favourable to many economists, is to make alcohol available but to levy high taxes. This is a halfway house between making alcohol freely available and banning it altogether. The optimal tax rate can be quite high, because the demand for alcohol is fairly inelastic. Moreover, when alcohol is legal and the stigma attached to consumption is reduced, people will be less willing to turn to cheap illicit substitutes like hooch, even when the price differential is high. Making highly taxed alcohol available could keep consumption levels somewhat low, shore up revenues, refocus police attention and bring down hooch-related deaths. There are issues with such a policy, of course, the most important one being determining the optimal tax rates. Overall, however, this seems like a better equilibrium than the current one.

This begs one final question: What explains the government’s insistence on not doing away with prohibition? My guess is that we systematically underestimate how popular the move is with one-half of Bihar. This week, I spoke to a small group of women in Muzaffarpur, where three people died last year due to consuming hooch. I asked them whether they supported prohibition. “It is a brilliant thing”, one of them said. She rattled off a list of benefits: The men don’t beat us, they go to work on time and there is money left over for our children.

When the outside world is lurching from one economic crisis to another, stability at home is nonpareil. For every tragic hooch death, there are several small but significant transformations.

The writer is assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Maryland, College Park and author of Last Among Equals