Since their introduction in 1955, two implements of Indian domestic life have remained steadfastly rooted in the national imagination as symbols of well-being as well as intergenerational class mobility. One is the pressure cooker and the other is the LPG cylinder. Their non-Indian origins notwithstanding, they have iconic status as objects that both represent modernity and give rise to bonds of family. In popular culture, the idea of the modern Indian family is indispensably built around the idea of a kitchen equipped with one or more pressure cookers and (and even more desirably) multiple LPG cylinders. The plump red cylinder with faded company logo is the object of both domestic aspirations and welfare. It is not for nothing that old films wanting to show domestic poverty would do it through a scene of a woman blowing into a smoke-spewing chulha, tears streaming down her face.

The political importance of the LPG cylinder — or, rather, the fuel that gives it meaning — was recognised in the 2016 Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), intended to provide clean cooking fuel to rural and poor households. The BJP’s publicity strategy centred around billboards that showed women in poses of happiness and gratitude as they receive cylinders from the Prime Minister. But the route to the well-being of the Indian kitchen and family is entangled in the global geopolitics of the US-Israeli war with Iran and the subsequent blocking of the Strait of Hormuz by the latter. The majority of LPG supplies are made up of imports and around 90 per cent of these pass through the Strait of Hormuz. While global media outlets give considerable airtime to energy experts who fret over the effect of petrol price increases in the US and Europe and the growing consumer anger, there is far less coverage of the effects of the war on some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.