Looking at India 2024

The Liberal Hour has begun. In this last month, all possibilities are open and up for grabs, at least at the level of ideas. So, I can also let my imagination run and, in fact, fly on what I want them to debate and promise. Maybe, and I pray for that “maybe”, a bit may actually wear off in the five years to come from June.

The first demands of the people would be life and security. A visiting liberal friend said Yoginder, we always looked to India for universal values. What’s happened to the argumentative and passionate Indian fighting for the rights of “the other” with all the murders and rapes becoming common to the point of gaining acceptance? I had to tell my visiting friend that the majority are changing the discourse and teachers like me had obviously failed in an ethical sense. Anyway, as far as my liberal friend was concerned, I told him that Indian political parties abroad relate with motel wallahs and the links with the liberal university intellectual like Selig Harrison or John Kenneth Galbraith were a part of a forgotten history. He felt this was strange, since the Western NRIs can’t vote, but the intellectual was influential in terms of his impact on the debates outside India.

Having expressed concern on a wider plane, it is agriculture (our favourite) and jobs, which need focus. The party which wants to make an impact must implement honestly the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations, which means the 50 per cent has to be added to the costs, including rent of land, for the MSP calculation. Rent actually paid or imputed is, therefore, becoming significant. State governments must also fall in line when they intervene.

The next government in Delhi (for this argument, lets keep it non-political) must raise tariffs on agricultural imports to the revised MSP plus at least 25 per cent, because the MSP is only for a few crops where governments buy, but when the farmer asks for MSPs in others, in most cases he is really fighting against subsidised imports. An effective tariff, in lieu of higher MSPs, will serve his purpose equally well. In fact, it will be better because he doesn’t have to face the official wanting his cut.

Now we get to some real irritants. Farmers and their organisations (FPOs) must get funds for all kinds of real needs not provided for. Fencing against wild animals, incidentals and machinery for agro-processing “on farm”, the weather farm insurance being a joke and so on. NABARD in many states has its ears to the ground. It has farmer clubs, which in many regional branches are now linked to the FPOs. These should be mandated to champion the kisans’ cause.

The NDA government abolished the Planning Commission but many problems of the kisans need a medium and long-term approach in a land-scarce agriculture, operating in diverse land, water and climatic regimes. We must set up agricultural development and planning councils (ADPCs) at the state level, consisting of farmers representatives, experts and NGOs. These councils must be set up with mandated financial powers. ADPCs would prepare plans for land and water schemes, and technology for an increasingly globalised agriculture. They may also have civil powers so that when a government like the Punjab government, after being elected by Jats, puts handcuffs and parades a Jat for defaulting on a loan, officials are suitably punished.

I guess I must stop now and bring you back to the real world, from the fantasy world I took you to, following Galbraith, who coined the expression “The Liberal Hour” for the month before the election. The season of “inducements” (once upon a time called bribes) is upon us. A once-and-for-all payment may be well deserved and yet it may not solve any real problem. Elections must also bring those on the scanner. Difficult, because today’s politicians may not have the stamina to explain problems and cajole debates on real issues. Nobody takes up the case of my favourite babu, Khemka. Giving “inducements” is easier. “Hey Ram” he said before his last breath.

The writer, a former Union minister, is an economist