No one’s planning their lives thinking of getting a raise every year and changing designations. The youth today are more cynical, but also wiser; forced to reimagine their futures, they know life revolves around money; but they’d rather go to work happy.

Among the many upheavals concurrently occurring on Earth is that artificial intelligence (AI) is allegedly rewriting the future of work. Will we be contending with the terrifying new reality that computer systems will take over coveted careers in software engineering, leaving the brightest students twiddling their thumbs? Or, is the buzz around AI merely a convenient justification for layoffs? The answer, most likely, lies somewhere in between — AI use is increasing, but a Terminator-like situation where machines are in charge is still really far away.

On the bright side, as AI threatens to make the value of technical skills questionable, it’s a shot at freedom for all those reluctantly aspiring engineers forced into IIT tuition factories in Kota, often driven to suicide by ambitious and clueless parents. In India at least, we’ve been a brutally optimisation oriented society — getting the best ROI means studying specifically those subjects which improves one’s financial prospects. That’s life. An understandable desire for upward mobility means what one wants to do generally comes second to what one has to do. Since it’s turning out that going forward, the money doesn’t necessarily lie in hard skill degrees — realistically, getting rich will require a combination of tech expertise and an education in the humanities — it’ll be a welcome relief for many that their work life can expand to include softer interests. There’s something to cheer that studying Literature, Philosophy and History will no longer be written off with contemptuous scorn because the demand for expertise in the social sciences will rise.