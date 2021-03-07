When the two Houses came home

As digital integration became the norm, RSTV was the first news channel to be available live on YouTube free of cost.

In February 2014, an unprecedented pandemonium broke out in the Lok Sabha as then Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde introduced the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. Glasses were hurled, mikes broken, and all hell broke loose when Congress MP L Rajagopal used pepper spray to disrupt the proceedings. As marshals began to stream in, Speaker Meira Kumar pressed the ‘red button’, and Rajiv Mishra cut to an ad break. “We cannot show events that lower the dignity of Parliament. That red button is used to signal that,” says Mishra, the former CEO of Lok Sabha TV, recalling the 90-minute blackout that day.

For over a decade now, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha television channels have been a window into the workings of Parliament. Last week, LSTV and RSTV merged into ‘Sansad TV’, amid criticism from the Opposition.

“Earlier, Doordarshan and All India Radio had programmes with highlights of Parliament proceedings. In 1988, during his first stint in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal suggested that as a starting point, Question Hour and some part of Zero Hour could be telecast live… But it was in 2011 that LSTV and RSTV gained popularity when Parliament passed a law making it mandatory for operators to transmit the channels,” says Chakshu Roy, head of outreach at PRS Legislative Research.

It was around the same time that Mishra joined LSTV as CEO, when the noisy television news format was finding its moment in the sun. “At the time we had nine cameras in the Lok Sabha and one ‘mixer room’ on the premises. I began by introducing ‘window-in-window’ frames, reaction shots with zoom focus of MPs when the PM was talking, sweeping pans…,” says Mishra.

But his “innovations” irked a senior bureaucrat who asked him to stick to the programming guidelines. “I sent him a reply and never got a response… It wasn’t surprising. Our TRPs had increased by 400% and we were available in every district, in every home at no extra cost. We ended up saving Rs 70-80 crore annually which other channels spent on distribution,” he says.

In 2007, on the one-year anniversary of LSTV, former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee pitched the idea of a 24×7 channel for the Upper House. While the proposal was cleared by a General Purpose Committee, the idea was to have two channels under one network — a suggestion not acceptable to the Lok Sabha Secretariat which runs LSTV. The differences led to more delays and RSTV finally went on air in January 2011.

“We wanted a separate finance wing but for that our department needed to be at least 200 km away from the main office, as per rules. RSTV was just 100 m from Parliament! Finally, the Controller General of Accounts gave us special permission for a separate finance wing. It became the main facilitator for our journalistic and organisational autonomy,” recounts Gurdeep Singh Sappal, former CEO of RSTV.

At a time when multi-coloured tickers and top bands were jostling for space on television news screens, Sappal’s team decided to keep the “look and feel of the channel on the lines of BBC and Al Jazeera”. “When news channels switched to debates, we did ground reporting,” says Sappal.

A strong Content Advisory Committee with members such as Sitaram Yechury, Chandan Mitra, Shyam Benegal, among others, also helped the channel’s content, with programmes such as Samvidhaan — The Making of the Constitution of India gaining immense popularity.

Former LSTV CEO Mishra counts handling “screen time” complaints among the challenges of his tenure. “At night, we ran a one-hour special show with highlights of Parliament proceedings. A Cabinet minister saw one of the special shows and complained to the Speaker about his speech being too short… Many parliamentarians, much like this minister, use long sentences and editing them is hard,” smiles Mishra.

Sappal faced a similar controversy in 2015, when a BJP leader accused Rajya Sabha TV of “completely” blacking out live telecast of that year’s Yoga Day event. Later, Sappal tweeted links confirming the telecast. “We had a no censorship policy. We didn’t censor content,” says Sappal.

But it is these efforts to be on a par with the private news industry that may have led to the merger of the two channels. “They had six-seven bulletins a day, competing with private channels. They must focus on Parliament and democratic institutions,” says a source close to the panel that suggested the merging of RSTV and LSTV.