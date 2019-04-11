View From The Right: Voter decides

As the canvassing for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections inches to a close, the editorial in Organiser notes that the voter is faced with two fundamental questions: Why to vote and how to vote. “Can we draw certain common parameters irrespective of ideological inclinations and political preferences so that we can nurture the healthy democratic practices,” it asks. The editorial adds that people are talking more about delivery on programmes. So, a larger ideological perspective seems to be missing from the political scenario, it points out. “Of course, the delivery factor is important as mere lip service under the garb of a sacred document is not good enough. For instance, most of the promises made in the 2019 Manifesto by Congress are the same or the improvised versions of the promises like Direct Income Support to farmers, One Rank One Pension, Universal Household Electrification etc were made in the 2004 and 2009 manifestos of the grand old party. Why the Congress could not deliver on those promises then and how it is going to deliver now are obvious questions that should be asked (sic). On the other hand, how far the BJP has delivered on Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas plank, as promised on various verticals of the party’s vision document released in 2014, should be analysed,” the editorial says.

Advertising

It also says that questions related to the welfare of all, the links between the country’s cultural heritage and the government’s policies, the financial viability of programmes and whether alliances are trustworthy would influence the electorates. “A leader who commands legitimacy and respect not just within his own party but by the large masses should be a natural choice in a democracy. The foreign policy and security considerations of the nation generally do not play much important role in our national elections… In the present scenario, when the international scenario is in flux and the regions like Jammu-Kashmir and Northeast Bharat are in search of a new direction and narrative of peaceful development and Bharatiyata, the security considerations are all the more important,” the editorial asserts.

Congress’s deceit

An opinion article in Organiser claims that the Congress’s election manifesto is built around blatant lies and false promises to get back to power. It says that the manifesto, “Congress Will Deliver”, is poor on facts on issues such as farm prices, exports and investment. This exposes Rahul Gandhi’s ignorance on economic matters, it asserts. The article adds that it is well-known that the Modi government increased the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural products. Similarly, anyone can verify the foreign direct investment (FDI) data over a decade and details relating to capital expenditure and capital formation can also be compared between the UPA and NDA regimes it points out. The article claims: “These blatant lies raise a question over Rahul’s political ambition — win the election, by hook or by crook. Preferably by crook.” It says that in an effort to “up the ante” on the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi has announced the Nyuntam Aay Yojana. But its manifesto does not say how the scheme will be implemented and funded.

“As it also promises to omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code with regard to Sedition, an amendment to Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, (AFSPA), 1958, deployment of armed forces in J&K, the Congress needs to explain to the nation (sic). National integrity has been targeted time and again by Congress by openly encouraging divisive politics, primarily through the ‘tukde tukde’ gang that seeks to undermine the integrity of the nation. The party is still in ‘no mood’ to learn any lessons,” the article claims. It describes the party’s promises such as punishment for hate crimes and assurances about Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia as minority appeasement. It goes on to ask a few questions: “When we have enough laws to tackle incidences like mob lynching, then what is the need to mention it in an election manifesto? What Congress is going to do on incidences where a Hindu is lynched by a Muslim mob? If every citizen of the country is equal in front of the Constitution, then why do you need any specific laws for a particular community?”

New India

An article in Organiser says that India’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who recently shot to national fame, has sparked off fashion trend among the Indian youth. His trade mark “gunslinger” mooch has become a rage in the country, the article says. It notes that despite his ordeal at the hand of his tormentors, Abhinandan has become a symbol of peace between the two countries. It claims that after a brief dip in the PM’s popularity in early January, the Modi juggernaut seems unstoppable. “Clearly, the nation is very gungho about Modi and Naya Bharat… And the youth see in Modi an able and decisive Prime Minister who can destroy the terror factories in Pakistan, Abhinandan is the new face of a Naya Bharat,” the article asserts.

Compiled by Lalmani Verma