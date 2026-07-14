Some sentences are luxuries. You need a certain distance from hunger to say them without flinching. Entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover found hers last week on the sets of the reality show Lock Upp, when she said that the poor multiply their poverty by multiplying their children, as though fertility were the disease and not one of its many symptoms.

I recognised the sound of it at once. I am a first-generation graduate, and growing up I watched people around me being offered advice far more often than they were offered structural help. What lands as common sense in a well-lit studio lands, in a ration queue, as an old prejudice that has simply changed its costume for television.

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The Demographic Transition and the Fallacy of Causal Inversion

The fundamental dishonesty in this comment is that it inverts the causal arrow. Poverty does not exist because poor families have children; poor families are poor first, and demographers have shown for decades that fertility rates fall as security rises, not the reverse. This is the demographic transition, one of the most well-established patterns in population studies, observed across continents and centuries. Where a woman has access to healthcare, education, and the reasonable expectation that her children will survive infancy, she tends to have fewer of them, by choice and by circumstance.

Where none of those things exist, children remain what they have always been for the dispossessed: Insurance against old age, extra hands in the field, the only pension plan a family without a pension plan can construct. If having fewer children cured poverty, declining fertility would track with rising household prosperity in real time. Instead, the sequence runs the other way. Prosperity arrives first, and smaller families follow as a consequence, not a precondition.

Structural Bottlenecks and the Architecture of Economic Dispossession

Even setting demography aside, the economics of the claim collapse under their own weight. Poverty in India is driven overwhelmingly by structural forces that have nothing to do with family size: Informal and insecure employment covering the vast majority of the workforce, wages that have stagnated against food and fuel inflation, an agricultural sector still exposed to weather shocks with minimal insurance, and a taxation and subsidy architecture that extracts disproportionately from consumption while sheltering wealth and capital gains.

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A family earning a subsistence wage does not become food secure by having one fewer child. It becomes food secure when its wage rises faster than the price of dal, or when a health emergency does not wipe out a decade of savings, as it does for tens of millions of Indian households every year in the absence of adequate health insurance.

Gendered Realities and the Historical Spectre of Coercion

The comment also carries a gendered blind spot worth naming plainly. Fertility decisions in poor households are rarely made with the freedom the remark implies. Access to contraception and reproductive healthcare remains patchy across rural India, and the decision to have another child is frequently not a free choice exercised by women at all, but the outcome of limited bodily autonomy, social pressure for male heirs, and inadequate access to the very reproductive healthcare infrastructure that wealthier households take entirely for granted. To instruct poor women to simply have fewer children, while ignoring the healthcare access and gendered power structures that shape their choices in the first place, is to demand a solution while withholding the means of achieving it.

This is compounded by an unmistakable class asymmetry in how the remark itself was framed. A household debating whether to have a third child purely as a matter of preference and sentiment operates under an entirely different calculus than a family deciding whether another child means one more mouth to feed on a wage that has not moved in years. Applying the logic of the first situation to the second is insensitive and analytically incoherent, since the variables driving each decision share almost nothing in common.

There is, too, a specific and uncomfortable Indian history behind this framing. The country has already lived through a period when the state decided that the fertility of the poor was a problem to be managed rather than a right to be respected, culminating in the forced sterilisation campaigns of the Emergency era, remembered today as one of the great abuses of state power in independent India’s history. Global history offers parallel warnings: Population control theories from Malthus onward have repeatedly been deployed by comfortable classes to explain away the poverty of others, and have just as repeatedly been discredited as education, healthcare, and economic growth, not fewer births, proved to be what actually lifted populations out of deprivation. Arguments that frame the childbearing of the poor as the root of poverty tend, historically, to precede coercive rather than compassionate policy responses, which is reason enough to treat the framing with suspicion regardless of the platform on which it resurfaces.

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Underneath all of this sits a moral sleight of hand that deserves to be named directly. The remark implies that the poor are responsible for their own poverty through a reproductive choice, while the structural forces that actually produce and sustain poverty, unequal access to education, exploitative wages, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, land dispossession, and regressive taxation, are conveniently left out of the accounting. This is a familiar rhetorical move: Individualise a structural failure so that no institution, no policy, and no wealthy stakeholder need answer for it. It is also, not incidentally, a remark far easier to make from a position where such choices are debated purely as a matter of preference than from one where they are dictated by scarcity. The same economic architecture that allows a handful of Indian billionaires to accumulate wealth equivalent to what hundreds of millions of citizens hold collectively is the one that leaves those same citizens without functioning public hospitals, without schools that retain their teachers, without wages that keep pace with inflation.

What poverty actually requires as a remedy is not fewer children. It requires functioning schools, primary health centres that are not an unreasonable distance and cost away, wages that keep pace with the price of basic staples, reproductive healthcare that reaches every household regardless of income, and a state apparatus that treats the survival of its poorest citizens as a policy obligation rather than a personal failing, alongside a wealthy class willing to examine its own consumption before it examines anyone else’s family planning. Until that changes, statements like this one deserve to be recognised for what they are: Not insight, but the oldest trick available to privilege, mistaking the symptom for the cause and calling it common sense.

The writer works in the corporate sector