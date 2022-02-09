Listening to Lata Mangeshkar in Lahore

It was Lata’s birthday on September 29, 2021. I shared an old Urdu poem written by a poet-journalist friend Shiraz Raj, who was brought up in Lahore and now lives in Brussels. I recall that growing up in Lahore in the 1970s, around the same time as Raj, Lata Mangeshkar was a habit. She was a part of a collective routine, like getting up in the morning and going to your school or college or workplace.

Each morning, the medium wave-enabled radio sets in almost every household played Aap ki Farmaish on All India Radio’s Urdu Service. The presenter would read out multiple names, from cities, towns and villages in Pakistan, requesting popular film songs. While my mother wove mine and my sister’s long hair in neat braids, we heard terms like Do-gana (duet), and names like Majrooh Sultanpuri, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Naushad, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. As we stood on the roadside, waiting for the tonga to take us to school, the surrounding tea stalls all played Hindi filmi music. There was no escaping Lata, to the point that I started taking the name for granted.

The real introduction to the maestro came by and by — once I realised that it was not the glamorous Mala Sinha singing Ye haryali aur yeh rasta on the grainy black-and-white screen, it was the Lata Mangeshkar. I did feel somewhat cheated at the picture of a simple-looking singer, who was behind those timeless melodies picturised on the beautiful Hema Malini, Asha Parekh, Nutan, Mumtaz and many more.

The quest of knowing Lata Mangeshkar went on — to know excellence had nothing to do with looks; to know the worth of playback singers and

their connections with music directors and lyricists; and to know some basic facts alongside, including that the two most familiar names of Hindi music, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, were sisters. As a child, both Lata and Asha sounded the same to my untrained ears. Knowing the distinction between the two was a mark of growing up and becoming educated in music.

In the 1970s and ’80s, we had already missed what became known as the golden period of Indian film music — the decades of 1950s and ’60s. Thankfully, the music from that time was preserved and accessible. In Pakistan, it was widely available on radio (Radio Ceylon being a popular means for a long time), gramophone records and audio cassettes.

The political context of enmity between India and Pakistan is irrelevant when it comes to music. Indian films have faced more controls, forcing Pakistani viewers to move from cinemas to Doordarshan to VHS tapes to dish antennas and so on. Music, on the contrary, is thought of as common heritage. It is part of a collective memory that transcends Partition and unites people in strange ways. It came as no shock when Pakistanis mourned Mohammad Rafi’s rather early death in 1980. A childhood memory is of the red swollen eyes of a lawyer from Mianwali, who lived next door and was a huge Rafi fan.

It was as if the ties never severed. Lata was a first-name acquaintance as was Rafi and all others. No Lataji or Lata didi for us. Pakistanis have owned them as much as Indians have owned Farida Khanum, Mehdi Hasan, Ghulam Ali and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. These masters figure frequently in newspaper columns on culture on both sides, sometimes in fiction too. In his modernist short story Teh Dar Teh, Balraj Menra records a conversation between two friends named Intizar Husain and Balraj. In the story Intizar says: “Yaar aik kaam karo… yaar Kashmir le lo, Lata Mangeshkar hamey de do… Hanso mutt! Subha jab hum dus crore Pakistanion ki aaankh khulti hai, Lata ki awaaz hamare kanon main parti hai.. Lata.. (Friend, do me a favour…my friend why don’t you keep Kashmir and give us Lata Mangeshkar. No, don’t laugh! Every morning ten crore Pakistanis wake up to the voice of Lata in their ears…Lata..)”

Having accepted Lata as the undisputed melody queen, people on this side of the border kept abreast with all scandals and gossip, through film magazines that were easily available in the first few decades. I remember reading a petty squabble about who was the older of Noorjehan and Lata, also about a discord between Asha and Lata, and the famous fight between Lata and Rafi, all amicably resolved in the end — except perhaps in Pakistani households. The famous quote, celebrated since the day it was uttered, is about Lata praising Mehdi Hasan in these words: Unn ke galey man bhagwan bolta hai.

The music buffs of Lahore insist that ace music director, OP Nayyar, who had refused to work with Lata Mangeshkar, declared Aaj phir

jeene ki tamanna hai sung by Lata as the greatest song ever. For them, music directors like Naushad, SD Burman, Madan Mohan and Shankar-Jaikishan had picked and made her the Lata Mangeshkar that we know, though there were others too.

Such is Lata’s power and influence. She walked the tight rope, balancing greatness with popularity. She made music that one could enjoy and feel elevated about at the same time. This sense of fulfilment is where Lata Mangeshkar’s true greatness lies.

