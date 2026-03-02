What unites all these invented words is not dishonesty in the crude sense. It is something more collaborative.

Language, we are told, reflects reality. This is one of those statements that sounds profound until you spend five minutes on LinkedIn. Language does not reflect reality. It edits it. Sometimes gently, sometimes with the enthusiasm of a PR team armed with adjectives. Words are social agreements about what we will name honestly and what we will dress up before letting it step outside. Invented words are the most revealing of all. They arrive exactly when older words begin to feel rude. Or morally awkward. When saying the thing plainly threatens to make everyone in the room uncomfortable.

Take the word humbling. In its earlier incarnation, to be humbled meant to be brought down a notch or three. History did it. Failure did it. Occasionally, reality did it. Today, humbling has found a more glamorous calling. It now appears reliably at moments of triumph, usually under photographs featuring awards, stages and a carefully practised expression of accidental success. “Feeling humbled to receive this honour,” the caption reads. The photograph, meanwhile, tells a more detailed story. Professional lighting. Strategic angling. Rivals discreetly cropped out. The genius of humbling lies in its efficiency. It allows achievement to announce itself while pretending to apologise for the inconvenience. Success becomes something that happened to you. You didn’t chase it, plan it, or want it very badly. It arrived. Like grace. Or good weather.