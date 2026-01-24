Opinion India has made great strides in healthcare, challenge now is to improve service quality
Lancet Commission on India suggests reforms ranging from training of healthcare providers to financing and governance of health system
The Lancet, the storied medical journal whose pages have been home to publications that have transformed health policy and practice for 200 years, published its first commission devoted to India on January 21. The commission was launched in December 2020, a year into the Covid pandemic and just months before the devastating Delta wave ripped through communities, reminding us of the fragility of our health system. As one of the co-chairs of the commission, I have worked closely with a diverse group of scholars from across the country and the diaspora for over five years.
What did our research tell us? In a nutshell, India has made remarkable progress over the past two decades in its mission to realise universal health coverage. There is cross-party consensus on the crucial role of the government, as a financier, provider and steward of the health system. The health sector stretches from over a million community-based health workers to sophisticated tertiary hospitals. The country is the nursery for human resources for the world’s healthcare, churning out thousands of doctors and nurses each year. The pharma industry produces medicines and vaccines not only for most of the country’s needs, but also for other countries. People seem to have no difficulty accessing healthcare from both the public and private sectors. Out-of-pocket expenditure as a share of total health expenditure remains amongst the highest in the world. However, there appears to be a decline in recent years.
The greatest challenge, then, is not the availability of doctors, drugs or facilities. It is the poor quality of various components of the health system. Estimates in the Economic Survey of 2021 suggested that, in 2018, about 1.6 million deaths in India were attributable to poor quality of care. More people died because of poor quality healthcare than because they were unable to access healthcare. While there has been impressive improvement in healthcare utilisation for antenatal care, low adherence to evidence-based guidelines — childbirth protocols, for instance — and unavailability of emergency obstetric and neonatal care are today leading causes of maternal and neonatal mortality.
Multiple studies report serious deficiencies in provider competence, with public and private-sector providers often making wrong diagnoses and giving incorrect or unnecessary treatments and diagnostic tests. Irrational prescriptions and poor diagnostics not only contribute to an astonishing two-thirds share of total out-of-pocket expenditure but also lead to worse health outcomes. Irrational use of drugs is also fuelling resistance to antibiotics. The uneven quality of primary care is a major reason most patients skip this level of care for even the mildest health problems, crowding the corridors of higher-level hospitals or simply opting out of the public system. The quality of care is worse for persons from disadvantaged social groups and people living in rural areas.
A culture change
The commission, therefore, suggests that the focus must now shift to the quality of healthcare. At the heart of this change is a commitment to accountability and integrity by all actors in the health system.
Such a culture change would need to permeate to every corner of the health system, beginning with the training of healthcare providers and ensuring high-quality primary care for every citizen. We also recommend implementing major reforms in the financing of healthcare and the governance of the health system. State, district, and local government institutions must be empowered to design and implement responsive reforms and to be accountable to the communities they serve. Informing citizens of their entitlements and on the performance of their healthcare providers is the practical realisation of citizen-centred healthcare. The commission recognises the role of technologies, such as data-driven monitoring of the use of antibiotics or providing digital information to communities about the services in their primary care facility, in catalysing governance. It calls for a health system that continuously learns from and shares health system data, collaborates in learning networks with other health systems in the country and strives to improve its performance.
- 1Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose’s ‘parakram’ must guide Bharat’s path to progress
- 2The familiar world order will not return. What India and EU can build
- 3In the transfer of Sambhal judge, a lesson for the judiciary
- 4Wrong again, President Trump: The Soviet Union, not the US, stopped Nazi Germany
- 5How do you ‘disturb’ a city? In Rajasthan, just belonging to a particular community may be enough
The English surgeon Thomas Wakley, The Lancet’s founding publisher, was motivated to use the journal to address “the corruption, nepotism, and incompetence in London’s medical establishment”. The commission reminds us that some of these issues are just as relevant today in modern India.
The writer, Paul Farmer Professor at Harvard Medical School, is a co-chair of Lancet Commission on India