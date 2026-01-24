The culture change would need to permeate to every corner of the health system, beginning with the training of healthcare providers and ensuring high-quality primary care for every citizen (Representational image/Wikimedia Commons)

The Lancet, the storied medical journal whose pages have been home to publications that have transformed health policy and practice for 200 years, published its first commission devoted to India on January 21. The commission was launched in December 2020, a year into the Covid pandemic and just months before the devastating Delta wave ripped through communities, reminding us of the fragility of our health system. As one of the co-chairs of the commission, I have worked closely with a diverse group of scholars from across the country and the diaspora for over five years.

What did our research tell us? In a nutshell, India has made remarkable progress over the past two decades in its mission to realise universal health coverage. There is cross-party consensus on the crucial role of the government, as a financier, provider and steward of the health system. The health sector stretches from over a million community-based health workers to sophisticated tertiary hospitals. The country is the nursery for human resources for the world’s healthcare, churning out thousands of doctors and nurses each year. The pharma industry produces medicines and vaccines not only for most of the country’s needs, but also for other countries. People seem to have no difficulty accessing healthcare from both the public and private sectors. Out-of-pocket expenditure as a share of total health expenditure remains amongst the highest in the world. However, there appears to be a decline in recent years.