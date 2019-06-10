Ladies Rights

The Delhi Government announced recently that women in the Capital will be able to avail free rides in the Metro, DTC buses and cluster buses. According to an article in The Financial Express, women account for around 25 percent to 30 percent passengers on the metro, almost one-third of total commuters contributing around 700 crore rupees per annum to DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation). If ridership for women is made free, there is no information (yet) on how this gap in revenue is to be closed.

It makes sense for certain disadvantaged groups to be given concessions for travel, Delhi is notoriously dangerous. Safe and free public transport may transform the daily lives of working women. This is not going to be a compulsory rule and if a woman can afford it, basic civic duty suggests, absolutely, she should pay for her own transport — while not grudging her fellow female commuter this small allowance, to travel free. As the cliche goes, travel broadens one’s horizons, so one may be certain that a safe commute will broaden women’ career prospects and eventually, their definition of themselves.

The only criticism one can think of while analysing this deeply populist move of free transport is that a fee difference based on gender perpetuates jaded stereotypes, that women are somehow less than men and unable to fend for themselves. Though it could easily be argued that in India, indeed, women are an underprivileged sex and on the whole considering men have so many more advantages, a free pass for travel isn’t such a big deal. Women are acknowledged victims of everyday sexism, whether it’s a leering guy at the gym or a lewd upstart in a bus. If the intention is to give equal protection to both women and men, some gender-specific measures have to be put

in place.

Gender equality in India is decades, if not a century away. However, the unfair laws and social practices prevalent that keep us from achieving this feat should be continuously examined. Take for instance, the one enduring element of the old world, the concept of ‘Ladies Night’, alive and thriving, in Indian cities. A quick glance at Little Black Book http://www.lbb.in in Delhi shows several restaurants which provide some sort of special privileges for women, especially on slower nights like Tuesdays and Thursdays. Price breaks for women are ultimately just marketing play, anything to get the customers into a space. The general consensus in the restaurant and bar business is that once the space is full of women, the men will follow. In fact, the nightclub and dining industry may perhaps be the only business where men are treated less favourably than women. The poshest of restaurants practice blatant gender discrimination.

The owner of a popular bar in Khan Market tells me that his very experienced doorman can suss out customers instinctively, and politely turns away groups of men. Since the future of the dining space depends on creating the right atmosphere, a delicate balance is easier to achieve by being lenient with women and having a higher standard for the male customer. Still, any practice of benevolent sexism should make us uncomfortable because allowing women to pay less as an act of chivalry, or rejecting a man based on how he looks, takes us back 20 years. Recently my 16-year-old son asked me whether he should pay for the two (female) friends he was going out for lunch with. His friends told him that if he wants them to go out with him again, he better foot the bill. As it turned out, the two girls had strict instructions from their own parents to pay for themselves. It will take a change in attitudes for this to become the norm but affirmative action like free transport for women is a move in the right direction.

