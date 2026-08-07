Also by Ranjan Kumar Sahoo

More than a consolidation of laws, the Labour Codes signal a philosophical shift in how labour governance is conceived.

Advertisement

For much of India’s labour history, protection followed the workplace. A worker’s rights and benefits depended on where they were employed, how the establishment was classified and, often, how many people worked there. The new architecture seeks to invert that logic. Its ambition is to extend social security across organised and unorganised sectors within a common protection framework, bringing workers closer to a system where protection follows the worker rather than the workplace.

This is also why the legislation is called a Code. By bringing together fragmented labour regimes into a common framework, it seeks to create a common architecture of rights, obligations and social protection across occupations, enterprises and geographies.

Also Read | Four labour codes, one big leap

Yet an ambition of this scale presents a challenge of its own.

Advertisement

Rights may be portable, but are they understandable? Benefits may exist in law, but can workers navigate them? Obligations may be codified, but can employers interpret them consistently?

Structural bottlenecks

A labour governance system cannot achieve desired outcomes, such as universal social security if understanding remains exclusive.

The timing makes this challenge especially significant. These reforms were conceived in a world where digitisation largely meant moving forms and filings online. The Codes are entering implementation in an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping how institutions interact with citizens. Even the Supreme Court is examining its responsible use. The question is no longer whether AI will influence governance, but how it can be deployed in service of public objectives.

One answer may lie in what can be called a Labour Box: A government-backed conversational layer sitting above India’s labour databases and digital infrastructure. Not a regulator. Not a digital judge. Rather, an intelligent interpretive interface through which workers, employers and labour authorities can seek reliable guidance before confusion turns into conflict.

India’s digital labour backbone through UAN, e-Shram, Shram Suvidha and dispute-resolution platforms is already impressive. Yet, these systems largely function as digital logbooks. They record actions, transactions and outcomes. They tell users what happened. They rarely explain why it happened or what should happen next.

Digital logbooks and human interpretation

A worker may see a wage deduction or a rejected provident fund claim without understanding the reason. An MSME owner may remain uncertain about gratuity eligibility, licensing requirements or compliance obligations. Labour offices continue to spend considerable time answering elementary but consequential questions. The result is predictable: Confusion becomes mistrust, mistrust becomes dispute, and a system intended to be universal becomes easiest to navigate for those who can afford expert guidance.

The value of a Labour Box lies in resolving doubt before it hardens into a grievance. Workers could receive plain-language explanations of wage deductions, provident fund claims, gratuity eligibility or social security benefits. Employers, particularly MSMEs, could obtain clarity on compliance obligations before violations occur. Labour authorities could standardise routine guidance and focus on matters requiring human judgment. In doing so, it would improve the quality of labour governance itself.

The Labour Codes themselves recognise that compliance cannot be built through enforcement alone. The ambition of universal social security and wider labour protection requires workers and employers to understand the law before they encounter its consequences. It is perhaps for this reason that one of the less discussed innovations of the Codes is the replacement of the traditional Inspector with the “Inspector-cum-Facilitator”.

The human in the loop

Translating this philosophy into practice is not straightforward. An employer seeking advice on a potential compliance lapse may hesitate to approach the very authority that can later initiate enforcement proceedings. Even where no actual conflict exists, the perception of risk can discourage voluntary engagement. Facilitation and enforcement do not naturally sit together.

There is another challenge. Inspection relies on investigation and legal procedure. Facilitation relies on communication, education and the ability to explain complex obligations in accessible language. The question therefore is not whether facilitation is desirable. It clearly is. The question is how to provide it consistently, at scale, and before matters escalate into enforcement.

This is where the Labour Box can make another decisive difference.

Imagine a conversational interface available in multiple languages and voice formats, drawing upon labour laws, rules, notifications, judicial decisions and administrative guidance. A worker could understand available remedies before filing a grievance. An employer could identify compliance gaps before a violation occurs. Labour officials confronted with unfamiliar situations involving gig work, platform employment or cross-State arrangements could access a common interpretive resource.

The Labour Box would not replace institutional decision-making.

It would allow institutions to focus on judgment rather than interpretation.

Crucially, it must operate on a Human-in-the-Loop model. The Labour Box can explain, interpret and guide. It cannot adjudicate. Questions involving disputed facts, legal liabilities or enforcement actions must continue to move through established human institutions, being mindful of the objective not to automate justice but to improve access to it.

The neutral advisory layer between guidance and enforcement would improve predictability for employers, strengthen accountability for administrators and reduce dependence on individual discretion.

International experience points in the same direction. Labour governance works best when understanding precedes enforcement.

Conversationalisation as labour reform

Such a platform must operate on principles of informed consent, privacy protection and transparency. Guidance must remain traceable to law, clearly distinguished from adjudication and capable of human escalation. Since labour lies in the Concurrent List, the architecture must remain federated, reflecting both Central and State-level variations.

At its core, the question is one of trust. Workers must have confidence that rights can be understood and accessed. Employers must have confidence that obligations can be interpreted consistently. Trust, in this sense, is not a by-product of good governance. It is a precondition.

If the first phase of labour reform was codification and the second was digitalisation, the third may well be conversationalisation: The moment when laws, databases and institutions begin to interact meaningfully with the people they were designed to serve.

The real promise of the Labour Codes lies not merely in simplifying laws but in widening participation. Universal social security cannot be built through legislation and enforcement alone. It requires workers, employers and institutions to understand one another through a framework that is predictable, accessible and trusted.

The Labour Box is ultimately a proposal for that trust architecture. Because in the world of work, rights are most meaningful when they are understood, obligations are most effective when they are clear, and the best dispute is often the one that never arises.

Uttam Prakash is Regional Provident Fund Commissioner serving in Kochi. Rohit Mani Tiwari is Regional Labour Commissioner (C), Thiruvananthapuram. Ranjan Kumar Sahoo is Regional Provident Fund Commissioner at Mumbai. Views are personal