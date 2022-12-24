Kozhikode Medical College hostel restrictions row: About time that women make some noise, push back

Written by Arushi Sharma

In India, every girl from a small town dreams of being able to throw off the restrictions that bind her and experience some freedom. I was one of them. So when I was admitted to Miranda House college at Delhi University, it seemed like exactly the opportunity I had been yearning for, to get a taste of freedom. Delhi is a vibrant city where culture, history, politics, and urban-rural life blend well. And the new experiences I had in Delhi did meet some of my expectations, being rich with conversation, interesting sights and people, all representing the quintessential “Dilli”.

However, what I had imagined would be a new-found freedom, far from the restrictions of home, turned out to be otherwise, as I was living in the college hostel. I was reminded of those days when I read the news this week of the women students of Kozhikode Medical College, which is affiliated with the Kerala University of Health Sciences, filing a petition in court to challenge a directive of the Higher Education Department that prevents them from leaving the hostel after 9.30 pm.

In educational institutions across the country, women students live in hostels with strict curfews. Mine was 6:30 pm. Come what may, all the women in the hostel had to report back before 6:30 pm every day. Every time one of the residents missed the in-time, she would be shamed in front of the entire hostel, the implication being that she had been out later than allowed because of some moral shortcomings on her part. We would all be lectured on how a female student and resident is expected to behave and this public shaming led most of us to simply resign to our fates. Without any pushback, I made it back in time every day.

I have since come to understand that the strict and early curfew cut me off from several opportunities that I would otherwise have had to experience the city more and grow as a person. The value of these experiences in one’s career may not be tangible or obvious, but it is undeniably present in how we comport ourselves, the confidence with which we approach new experiences and people and the maturity with which we deal with uncomfortable situations.

In total contrast to this caged life that we led, our male counterparts roamed and enjoyed the sights, tastes, and scents of the city. They had experiences I could only dream of. To them, every corner of the city was familiar, filled not with the fear that had been inculcated in our mind, but with love and appreciation for the city. But to most of us women students, the city was and remains a delicacy that we are yet to fully sample and savour.

This discrimination that young women experience in hostels always prompts one to ask: “Who makes the rules for these spaces?”. In the high court, the Kerala University of Health Sciences said that “opening the gates of hostels without any regulation would be detrimental to the society at large if the same is done without a proper scientific study” and “the age of adolescence is too risky to be handled and seeking absolute freedom, which the petitioners may not even get at their homes is not justifiable”. One may note that these arguments are only applied to curb the freedoms of women students.

Advertisement

Despite this, I have cherished the little taste of freedom I got in college. I often think of women who have not been afforded this privilege either. And how much richer my life and my friends’ lives would have been had we not been harangued by our warden every day. To all women readers, I urge: Make some noise. Push back. It’s time we are heard.

The writer, a recent college graduate, works for an international advocacy group