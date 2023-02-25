Killing of delivery agent: Young people are deeply troubled, and it’s time we paid attention

We have been reeling under the onslaught of repugnant stories that have hit the headlines in recent weeks, about young men killing their partners in a fit of rage, which has shaken our belief in tender love and romance. This week’s news of a 20-year-old man killing a delivery boy for an iPhone that he had ordered, but couldn’t gather the money to pay for, is threatening to break any remaining trust we had in the world around us. After the initial shock and horror from reading the disturbing details of the incident, numerous questions came to my mind. How deeply damaged is our youth to react so violently to any frustration or disappointment? What kind of world have we created for our young people that triggers such extremes of behaviour? Have Covid and its aftermath contributed to this disturbing reality? What role do gadgets and social media play in this seemingly complex dynamic?

As a society, we are quick to find unidimensional reasons that absolve us of all responsibilities. Most people would be inclined to conclude that it is indeed the rampant use of gadgets, screen addiction and toxic social media that is driving our youth to such extremes. And part of that, indeed, may be true. Even before the Covid lockdown, concerns about the excessive use of gadgets among children and youth were doing the rounds among parents, educators and concerned professionals. Neuroscientist Susan Greenfield from Oxford, in her seminal book Mind Change, draws upon the analogy of climate change to bring our attention to how the digital world is changing the wiring of our brains. She says that heavy use of digital technology does have implications for the brain, some of which are concerning, and that there is evidence that significant segments of the population have taken digital technology use to an extreme. Compelling research from South Korea and North America, where screen addiction is considered a major problem, also corroborates the same. There is evidence, from multiple research studies, that in young people who are addicted to screens, there is atrophy/thinning of grey matter in the brain cortex, including regions of the frontal lobes, the seat of intelligence and higher cognitive functions. As a consequence, there are executive skill difficulties, including short attention span, poor language development, poor impulse control and frustration tolerance. And these are the very neurostructural and cognitive correlates associated with impulsive, aggressive, delinquent and criminal behaviours in the youth.

The disaster of Covid and the lockdown, needless to say, has increased our use and dependence on gadgets manifold. There was no other option of connecting to the world outside, be it for work/education, family and friends, or entertainment. The fear, uncertainty and grating frustration of missing out on life and rites of passage drove many young people to despair, and they started seeking solutions in unhealthy spaces. The boundaries between legitimate must-do online activities and mindless addictive submergence into the dark trenches of the internet became blurred for most. Besides the exposure to violent content online, young people had to cope with the invasion of their personal spaces by social media which can be ruthless and exacting. Without the usual anchors and connections that give them a sense of self and purpose, many gravitated towards exploitative and violent vortices. When such violence is turned inwards, it could give rise to intense emotional turmoil and self-destructive tendencies. It was not surprising when the WHO reported within the first year of the pandemic, after large-scale surveys in many countries including India, that there was a five-fold increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety, substance misuse, self-harm and suicidal behaviours. We, in India, which already had the highest rates of suicide among youth (between the ages of 15 to 25), have seen a sharp spike in self-harm and suicide during the last couple of years and witnessed closely families and communities reeling from the tragic loss of young lives in this mental health epidemic.

It doesn’t take rocket science to understand what happens when the same violence is turned outwards. The shocking stories of violence among the youth, even among teenagers, ranging from trolling and cyberbullying to sexual assault and murder are only the tip of the iceberg. The deep sense of loss, deprivation and consequent pent-up anger takes many different aggressive channels in homes, schools and playgrounds, that are often brushed under the carpet.

It is naïve to believe that the emotional turmoil and behavioural aberrations in our younger generation are caused only by the overuse of gadgets and social media. It will be, indeed, irresponsible and callous to not try and understand how we, as adults, have contributed to this world that is so damaging for our children and youth. What kind of role models do we make with our bigoted politics, deep polarisations in society, and dominant groups acting out from positions of hatred? While the pandemic, one can argue, was out of our control, what have we done to protect our young people from its effects and aftermath, even when the writing was on the wall?

The relationship between gadgets and violence in our youth is complicated and dynamic. It has deep ramifications, with trauma and loss, the rising mental health challenges in this age group, and the fractured world around them. It will need concerted and continuing attention and effort from our state, institutions and the larger community to make a difference in their lives.

The writer is a child and adolescent psychiatrist working in Delhi