Killing JNU

September 20 is the birthday of Chandrashekhar, the young left leader who was killed in Siwan in 1997. He was a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, the president of its students’union. We organise an annual memorial lecture in his name at Patna. This year, we decided to invite a professor from his university to deliver the lecture. She said a cautious yes, as she was not sure if she would be given leave. For the past three years, teachers of JNU have seen their leave applications rejected, not only for popular lectures like the one above but also for seminars organised by professional bodies or their peers. But we insisted that she should try. We wrote her a formal invitation letter.

Before my colleague could submit my letter with her application for leave to the authorities, she herself was sent one by them. It was a chargesheet. She was one of the 48 teachers who were asked to explain why action should not be taken against them for having participated in a protest last year at the administrative block. The chargesheet has been framed under Rule 14 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1965 and invokes sections of the CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964. Failing to explain their “crime” to the satisfaction of the authorities can invite penal action.

We knew then that her application for leave would not be accepted. She is one of the foremost scholars of her field internationally, a respected public voice and a much-loved teacher. But in the eyes of the authorities of the JNU she is merely an “employee” they can discipline with rules.

Teachers had always thought that they were not government employees. Vice-Chancellors also knew that they do appoint teachers but they are not their subordinates. Teachers are regarded as minds which function best when not constrained. If you ask former vice-chancellors of JNU, they would talk fondly about the cordial relations they had with the faculty. It was an honour to be accepted as by the community of people, which included scholars such as Bipan Chandra, Romila Thapar, Namvar Singh or Tanika Sarkar. But the current administration in the JNU treats the teachers as its “employees”. The invocation of the civil services rules to discipline them is the latest in the list of its atrocities. To tell a teacher that she cannot air her views freely, cannot write or speak publicly without the permission of the “competent authorities” is to take away from them not only their rights but also their fundamental duty.

In democracies, people take decisions. But they do not have the intellectual wherewithal to examine the claims of the “powers that be” which seek their consent to rule them. Academics with their long engagement with knowledge have the tools to test the political and policy promises offered to people. They must share it with the public to help them take informed decisions. So, they need freedom, not for their own sake but for the good of the society. Academic freedom is slightly more than the freedom of expression. It is a basic necessity without which the business of knowledge cannot be conducted. All democracies therefore resist the temptation of controlling the campus. Peers decide, not state bodies.

We have been lucky to get a replacement for the lecture. But the damage done to JNU, if goes unchallenged, could affect university life elsewhere in the country. Indian campuses might resemble the campuses of the Stalinist era and academics would function as government spokespersons.

There is more happening at JNU which should attract public scrutiny. Creation of management, engineering and medical schools to marginalise the humanities and social sciences, the automation and vulgarisation of the admission process and the taking away of powers of the faculty in the appointment of new faculty and violating the principles of seniority is destroying the unique character of the university.

It is beyond the capability of the faculty and students of JNU to save it from an administration which is at war with it. It is the duty of the society, not only its alumni ,who are in powerful positions, to speak up. The existence of spaces like JNU help us to think about possibilities which can become a reality.

The writer teaches Hindi in Delhi University