Kevin Conroy: The Batman, without a face or a body

My first memory of Kevin Conroy’s voice is not my own. I was a year old, maybe two, and had just begun walking. My grandfather had gifted me a rainbow striped beach ball – an ill-advised gift for a toddler with newfound mobility. I was playing with the ball in my living room cot when the doorbell rang. My mother went to answer it, and asked my six-year old sister to watch me. She abandoned the TV in our parents’ bedroom without protest because the Cartoon Network show she was watching, Batman: The Animated Series, had just taken a commercial break. But there was a glitch in the plan. She was anxious. Scarecrow had cornered Batman on a blimp high above Gotham City just before the break. All seemed lost. How would he escape?

Today, my sister says that when the ads stopped and the straw-masked villain’s cackles rasped into the living room, I had not yet climbed on top of the ball and balanced myself on it precariously. She says that must have happened when she had already run back inside, and, for maybe 30 seconds, there was no one to watch me.

“You’re wrong,” bellowed Batman, (as I attained new heights), overpowering Scarecrow’s hallucinations. “I am vengeance, I am the night, I – AM – BATMAN!”

A crash and a wail. A woman shrieked over a baby’s cries. “Oh God, Nishu, turn the TV down!” My sister obeyed, but today recalls that she was annoyed.

Fast forward two decades, and a Google News alert told me that Kevin Conroy, the infamous voice actor who debuted as the caped crusader in the aforementioned critically explosive Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1996), had died of cancer. His strong-jawed face with ginger eyebrows, invisible in every frame of the hundreds of cartoon episodes and movies he voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman in, did not even pop into my head; what did instead was the Dark Knight’s silhouette, gliding onto a rooftop, grimacing at the goons he was going to knock out.

Also Read | Star Wars legend Mark Hamill reveals his favourite Batman

Batman uses a combination of brain, brawn and gadgets to frighten and fight the criminal element. But it’s his voice that is the one human trait he can’t ditch in that pursuit. When he steps out of the darkness and faces a mugger at gunpoint, his voice is a liability. Silence and shadows are his tools, so when he does use sound, it better be intimidating. That is the task that befalls every actor – and voice actor – that approaches the role. Michael Keaton delivered an acclaimed live-action performance in the Tim Burton movies in the early ’90s. Kevin Conroy, therefore, had big boots to fill. And they were animated.

Reinventing the wheel and unicycling past a hypercritical DC fanbase, though, is a crucial rite of passage for any actor donning the Batsuit. Adam West’s campy portrayal in the 1960s TV show usually involved him maintaining one tone and pitch, with Batman speaking fast and intensely, and Bruce Wayne speaking slowly with a cocky upper-class enunciation. Michael Keaton, who was charged with upending that tone with a grimmer take on the character, whispered when he donned the cowl and raised his pitch a few notches when he ascended from the Batcave to Wayne Manor. Val Kilmer adopted a baritone pitch when masked and a Keaton-esque pitch-shift when playing Bruce. George Clooney was basically George Clooney regardless of any cloth on his face. Christian Bale pioneered the rasp and growl – a legacy carried forward by Ben Affleck – and Robert Pattinson, most recently, mixed with the mysterious Keaton whisper, fitting the noir aesthetic of his Gotham.

Advertisement

But Conroy had a unique handicap – he had no face or body. Relying solely on animators who would follow and animate his voice work, he had to infuse all the anger, pain, suave and brutality that tenuously ties together Batman’s fractured psyche into just a voice. A voice without body language and facial expressions. When he walked into auditions for BTAS, he knew almost nothing about the superhero, so he drew on his theatre experience to use a voice that emulated, “a dark, gritty, filthy New York street.” The casting directors in the recording studio, he recalls, immediately fell silent. Conroy thought he had tanked the audition.

The proof, however, is in the pudding. Conroy’s recording sessions on the shows, movies and Arkham video-games, reveal a master at work. Facing a script and condenser mic, his shoulders hunched when he was Batman, and relaxed when he was Wayne. His neck veins stretched taut when he wanted to intimidate, while he smiled sleekly at his co-stars (often Mark Hamill, voicing his equally iconic Joker). Conroy understood that even if it was a kid TV show, his character would fall flat without the delicate balancing act between a tortured nighttime vigilante and a charismatic billionaire. It was this mature storytelling, unafraid to expose children to a morally dubious superhero with a difficult past, coupled with a voice actor utterly devoted to his craft, that cemented him as my favourite Batman of all time. Rest in peace, Master Bruce. You did beautifully.

udbhav.seth@expressindia.com