Keralam is ageing faster than most Indian states. People aged 60 and above accounted for around 15 per cent of the population in 2021; this is projected to reach 30 per cent by 2051, according to the International Institute of Migration and Development. Longer life expectancy is an achievement, but it raises questions about pensions, care and public finances. The challenge is not simply to support more older people, but to enable them to age with dignity, financial security and meaningful participation.
The Keralam Senior Citizens’ (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, unanimously passed by the state Assembly on Monday, marks an important step towards strengthening the rights, care and protection of senior citizens. It proposes regulation of care centres and caregivers, protection against abuse and neglect, and measures concerning home-based care, accessible public spaces, digital inclusion, legal assistance and assistive products. Provisions concerning living wills and ageing at home seek to protect autonomy. Importantly, the Bill recognises income-generating opportunities and the sharing of older people’s knowledge with younger generations. Its proposed State Reserve Fund could help finance care and welfare.
Keralam’s approach to senior citizens must build on, rather than be confined to, the established framework of welfare and social protection. Pensions, healthcare, protection from abuse and affordable care remain non-negotiable. Nor should productive ageing become an obligation for people who have contributed throughout their working lives. It should be a choice, supported by opportunities for those who wish and are able to participate.
Kerala has many retired teachers, nurses, engineers, administrators, entrepreneurs, artisans and skilled workers. Their experience could support mentoring, vocational training, entrepreneurship and community development. Universities and local governments could connect this expertise to local needs.
The broader opportunity is to develop a silver economy, goods and services responding to an ageing population. Home healthcare, physiotherapy, assisted living, accessible housing, age-friendly transport, assistive technologies and lifelong learning can improve older people’s lives while creating dignified jobs for younger workers. The Bill’s caregiver certification framework should be accompanied by fair wages, social security, safe working conditions and career progression. Public provision and financial assistance are necessary to make care affordable for low-income households.
Local governments should anchor this transition. The state should consider a senior citizens’ sub-plan, with predictable funding and clear responsibilities for panchayats and municipalities. It should identify needs, set spending priorities and assess outcomes. Local governments could assess care needs, mobility barriers, financial vulnerability and older people’s skills and interests. They could coordinate home-based care, day-care services, public spaces and mentoring opportunities. The Department of Senior Citizens could set service standards, provide technical support and monitor implementation.
The state should provide earmarked transfers or a dedicated funding window while allowing local bodies flexibility.
The proposed State Reserve Fund could complement predictable budgetary support, not replace it. Funding for essential care should be protected alongside investment in participation and livelihood opportunities.
Financial security remains the foundation. Employment cannot substitute for social protection, nor should the silver economy shift responsibility from the state to older people and their families. The Bill’s success should be measured by more than registered care centres or resolved complaints. Keralam must also ask whether older people are secure, receive dignified care and can contribute on their own terms. Welfare and protection are indispensable; the next step is an economy of care, experience and intergenerational solidarity.
The writer is a faculty member at SIBM Bengaluru