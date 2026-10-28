Keralam is ageing faster than most Indian states. People aged 60 and above accounted for around 15 per cent of the population in 2021; this is projected to reach 30 per cent by 2051, according to the International Institute of Migration and Development. Longer life expectancy is an achievement, but it raises questions about pensions, care and public finances. The challenge is not simply to support more older people, but to enable them to age with dignity, financial security and meaningful participation.

The Keralam Senior Citizens’ (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, unanimously passed by the state Assembly on Monday, marks an important step towards strengthening the rights, care and protection of senior citizens. It proposes regulation of care centres and caregivers, protection against abuse and neglect, and measures concerning home-based care, accessible public spaces, digital inclusion, legal assistance and assistive products. Provisions concerning living wills and ageing at home seek to protect autonomy. Importantly, the Bill recognises income-generating opportunities and the sharing of older people’s knowledge with younger generations. Its proposed State Reserve Fund could help finance care and welfare.