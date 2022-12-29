Kozhikode Medical College hostel restrictions row: Let the women reclaim the night, don’t lock us up, writes student

Fiona Joseph

“Azadi — break the curfew” began as a protest against the gender inequality that exists on our campus, and for the right to freedom of movement for all students. According to the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) ordinance, the time for closing hostel gates is 9.30 pm — equally applicable for both the boys’ and girls’ hostels. But on our campus, like a majority of campuses in Kerala, it is implemented only for the girls’ hostels, that too rather harshly. When our protests yielded no results, we decided to legally challenge the university’s notification, with the Kerala High Court finally striking down the unfair order, recognising that it amounted to unequal treatment of equal citizens.

The restrictions we faced are experienced by women students across the country. The reasons, like those given to us, are numerous but irrational. “The world is unsafe,” they say, “women who go out in the night are shameless”, “if women go out in the night they will surely get pregnant”, “women go out in the night to seduce men and make them do wrong things”, “why does a woman need to go out in the night anyway”, “it’s not good for our culture”, “what if something happens to her after 9.30 pm, the authorities will be held responsible.”

What about the crimes happening before 9.30 pm? Who is answerable for that? It is the responsibility of the authorities to provide amenities for a safe campus, like streetlights, security, CCTVs, etc — none of which have been provided. Instead, they resort to the “easier” option of locking up female students. These girls have to walk the same unsafe streets during duty hours, through the same campus, and outside within one or two years. Does the world become safe then? If not, isn’t it the responsibility of the authorities, the government, and the family to train women in such a way that they are equipped to protect themselves?

Crimes happen regardless of age, gender, or time of day. How does locking up adult female students reduce them? “Don’t step out because they’ll rape you” almost sounds like, “Don’t make money because they will rob you”. Can anyone order you to not earn money? Then how is it justifiable to order a specific gender to not access public spaces at night? To be able to effectively reduce crimes, we have to find out the cause first. If the outlook of society is such that the existence of women leads to rape, then locking them up seems like a logical option. Because apparently attacking a woman who is out at night is normal, the fact that she was out, is not.

If one section of society has to be locked up for a safer space, isn’t it logical to lock up the section that perpetuates these crimes? If men are locked up instead, will our nights be safer? Moreover, will that be fair? If locking men up isn’t fair, then how can locking up women be fair? I believe a crime usually happens when a person feels that they can do it and get away with it or that they are entitled to it or when they lose control over their mind and body. The understanding of these causes presents numerous solutions. First, we need stronger and more transparent police and judiciary, such that criminals cannot get away. Second, change begins at home — boys and girls need to be treated equitably and taught to respect each other. Many times women don’t report crimes for fear of victim blaming and dismissal. Victim blaming must stop, women must be encouraged to step out, and support systems should be put in place for them. They should also be equipped with necessary self-defence measures. Proper sex education must be provided in schools and among the elderly, and values like respect and consent taught seriously. The more women occupy public spaces at night, the safer the nights become.

These measures are not optional but necessary. It is only when we raise our voices and act against injustice in our society that change can happen. I hope someday our society rises to a level where citizens, irrespective of their gender, can roam freely at night. This movement is a step to get us closer to that reality.

The writer is vice chairperson of the students’ union at Government Medical College in Kozhikode and one of the five petitioners in Kerala High Court case against hostel restrictions on women students