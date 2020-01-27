The language of belief

The Lord of Sabarimala is believed to be a “Naishtika Brahmachari”, a usage some revisionists and social media discussants claim to be a modern coinage. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar) The Lord of Sabarimala is believed to be a “Naishtika Brahmachari”, a usage some revisionists and social media discussants claim to be a modern coinage. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

Written by Parappanangadi Unnikrishnan Panikkar

Temple worship does not follow the Vedantic concept of God as a formless being. The deity in a temple has a form. Though omnipotent, the God is presented with worldly and materialistic characteristics. Deities in temples take up some common everyday emotions — fury, serenity, joy — and forms, as mother or as child. A devotee thinks his chance of getting wishes fulfilled depends on whether he keeps his God appeased. This means, he will abstain from doing anything that he believes his god will be unhappy with. Any revision to the existing customs thus, according to him, has to be done without hurting his beliefs, without upsetting his God, and benefitting the deity in some way. A devotee will analyse a call for revision of his customs with his system of belief and not a yardstick of democracy.

Values of belief will outweigh his values of democracy in the Sabarimala issue. The question of revision of customs can be addressed only in the language of beliefs. Those seeking revision should speak to a believer in the latter’s language. Unfortunately, that is not the debate happening in Kerala today. Many revisionists often deride religious beliefs, symbols and customs, present them as unrealistic, meaningless concepts that hold back human advancement — or base their arguments on this notion. This view is at the heart of the ongoing neo-atheist movement in Kerala. This presumption, used as a weapon to hurt others’ thinking and beliefs, shuts all doors for possible dialogue. To quote a Western thinker, this view is hollow and stupid like “believing in godlessness and worshipping godlessness”.

A believer would want to be the custodian of his religious beliefs, and not want the State to interfere in his affairs, as long as his beliefs do not hurt a fellow being or affect society harmfully. The philosophies that guide arguments for and against religious beliefs are not only contradictory, but also aired in totally different tongues. A nonbeliever cannot appreciate the importance a believer attributes to the flowers offered to his God, the attire of a priest, the verses used to invoke the deity and the timetable for daily rituals. Not only is a nonbeliever not affected by the pious ways of the believer, he may not even understand the need for it. His concept of religious beliefs are different from that of a believer’s.

Those arguing for revision of customs, branding them subject to natural change, not only do not understand the believer or the belief’s core essence, but do so rejecting them altogether. The changes in rituals suggested by someone with the understanding of its essence is different from the changes suggested by those who reject religious practices altogether or remains indifferent to it. Therein lies the inaccuracy of equating the current call for reform with renaissance. Social reformists like Sree Narayana Guru kept the essence of belief at the centre of his call for change. (One of the reasons why he was (and is) more popular than Sahodaran Ayyappan, an atheist from the same period.)

The Lord of Sabarimala is believed to be a “Naishtika Brahmachari”, a usage some revisionists and social media discussants claim to be a modern coinage. They argue that the deity’s brahmacharya is no excuse to not see young women. “Naishtika Brahmachari” is not a new concept or usage. It goes back at least to the third century CE, when Yajñavalkyasmriti defines that choice of life. In Vijñaneswara’s interpretation of the text, he terms “Naishtika Brahmachari” as someone who has taken a vow of celibacy until death (“utkrantikalam”). So the concept is quite old. The argument against a brahmachari not seeing young women is also flawed.

“Ahimsasatyasteyabrahmacharyaparigrahah yama?”, says Patanjali’s Yogasutra. Yamas are of five kinds: Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha. Vachaspati Misra, in a commentary on the Sutra, cites Daksha Smriti to say such a brahmachari should not see women, talk, or bring images of them to his mind.

Hence the concept of a Naishtika Brahmachari not seeing a young woman and maintaining brahmacharya throughout his life has scriptural credibility. This raises other questions: Why then does Hanuman, another Naishtika Brahmachari, not have such restrictions, or why does the same rule not apply in other Ayyappa temples? There are no simple answers to these questions. Temples, in general, follow long-held rituals and customs. In Kerala, even in temples where the deities are the same, rituals and traditions differ greatly. This is also a matter of diversity, consistent with the polytheistic nature of Hindu system. In temples like Attukal Bhagavathy Kshetram, the annual Pongala festival grants exclusive access to women, excluding men from the rituals.

In Sabarimala’s case, long-held customs have been vital in creating the image of “Sabarimala Ayyappan” in devotees’ hearts. Such an answer may not satisfy a non-believer. But these beliefs were not formed to satisfy a non-believer. They are for temple worshipers, who find them entirely logical.

Religious laws are considered to be of divine origin by most civilisations and cultures. Almost all major religions that exist today and all ancient spiritual traditions that are not practiced today consider their laws and traditions to be of divine origin (or in some way has the divine consent). Religious Hindus too consider their rituals and traditions to be of divine origin. Most Agama texts are structured in a way where Lord Siva advises theory to his consort Parvati. A believer considers traditions and rituals a part of his religious values and remains committed to them. These contribute to his religious identity. His question, how can mortal men change religious laws that are of divine origin, is a valid one. That question makes it tough to change tradition and rituals. It is true that saints like Sree Narayana Guru brought in changes to the religious traditions and rituals. But great men like him accepted spirituality and understood the chemistry behind faith and beliefs. Their efforts bore fruits because they were sympathetic to the faith and the believer. Sadly, those who try to bring in change today and those who talk about “renaissance” are hesitant to understand the issues from the viewpoint of the belief system or spirituality. The argument that religious laws, traditions, and rituals are social constructs and hence should be changed according to the times would be too simplistic and illogical for the believer.

The internal world of the believer, his inspiration and optimism, and the light in his life, is made by his God, his beliefs, his rituals, and the traditions he follows. It would be an affront to the dignity of the believer to say that these traditions can be changed overnight. Such an attempt would negate his belief, and the reality of his internal life. He would understand it as an attempt to insult his faith. It would be grossly unfair to him. Those who want to bring in a change should do that by talking to a believer in his language. Attempts to change traditions and rituals will not be examined by a believer in the light of history, science, or democratic values. He would examine any such attempt in the light of his faith and faith alone. Such an examination would also be an internal one. Society and the state should respect such an examination, and should not insult it.

Currently we only hear about the duties and obligations of the believers. It’s not just the believers, anyone who expresses his views and opinions has a responsibility to respect the seriousness of the issue and the emotions that the issue raises. It would be very easy for someone to take a stand by ridiculing traditions and terming those who stick to them as primitive. Many claim progressiveness by taking such a stand. (This is an easy way to be a progressive today. Even someone with dangerous and immature views on politics and society can pretend to be a progressive by ridiculing religion and religious beliefs. He would instantly be branded as someone who holds “progressive values”.) But it is not easy to talk to a believer in his language, and examine the possibilities of a change in rituals and traditions. Talking to a believer in the believer’s own language need not mean that one should be accepting of his belief system. It just means that the discussion should be in a language that respects the faith of the believer. The language and the discussion should recognise how a believer understands his rituals, beliefs, and traditions. A constructive dialogue would only be possible when such a language evolves, which respects the experiential component of a belief and the internal reality of the believer. Finding a path to such a dialogue would not be an easy task; but that path would be a mature one.

The writer is an astrologer and scholar from Kerala (lakshmikris@icloud.com)

