Kerala’s Minister for Industries writes: The long-term plan for the state’s MSME impetus programme is to create a set of products with a ‘Made in Kerala’ tag

A silent industrial revolution is taking place in Kerala with new micro, small and medium enterprises being established in every nook and cranny of the state. The MSME revolution is the result of the “Year of Enterprises” campaign that has set a target of setting up one lakh new MSMEs in the state during the 2022-23 fiscal year. As the campaign has entered the ninth month, we have touched the one lakh milestone. To take the mission forward, a revised target of 1.5 lakh enterprises has been set now. I am sure before the end of March, this target will be achieved.

These statistics need to be viewed against the average number of new MSMEs started in the recent years. Every year, only around 10,000 MSMEs used to get registered in the state even though there is a huge potential for such initiatives. The dedicated campaign for which several government agencies worked hand-in-glove helped us to achieve more than 10 times the number recorded in previous years. In fact, MSMEs are the ideal industrial growth engines for a state like Kerala. They are less polluting and they don’t need large tracts of land to operate. The employment to capital ratio is also higher in this sector.

According to a recent GST-based analysis, commodities worth Rs 1,09,000 crore are brought from outside the state and sold here every year. The cost of packaged drinking water that Kerala brings from outside alone will be around Rs 260 crore. Even if we could produce a small portion of this in our state, thousands of new jobs can be created.

One of the usual complaints that entrepreneurs make is about the bottlenecks and red tapes they face in government offices while attempting to get statutory permissions for their ventures. We have relaxed these norms and announced a policy that the new ventures can function without license for three years. Once they complete three years of operation, the licensing process needs to be initiated and completed within six months. For that, a single window system has also been set up.

The responsibility of the government didn’t end with easing the legal and administrative processes. We approached the state level bankers’ committee and introduced a loan scheme for MSMEs with reduced interest. The entrepreneur will get the loan to start the venture at a rate of four per cent while the remaining interest component will be borne by the industries department as subsidy. Thousands of youngsters have availed this scheme to launch their dream projects.

To take these messages to the grass roots and identify potential entrepreneurs, interns were recruited in all local bodies. They worked really hard by staying in the field three to four days a week, meeting entrepreneurs and assisting them in all formalities. As an incentive for their dedicated work, they will be offered executive training programmes at the Digital University.

By the end of the first week of the ninth month in December, the number of new enterprises registered crossed the one lakh mark. All these units together created employment of Rs 2.10 lakh. The cumulative investment will be over Rs 5,600 crore. Out of the new ventures, 30 per cent is in the trade sector while 18 per cent is in the food processing sector.

Helping entrepreneurs launch their dream project is only the first step. There is a national survey that says 30 per cent of MSMEs stop operations in the first year of establishment. To avoid such a scenario, we plan to handhold the new enterprises for at least two more years. We have set up MSME clinics in all districts, and management, marketing, technical and finance experts services are available in these clinics. Any entrepreneur who faces a crisis can approach them and they will offer a collective solution. We also plan to have common facility centres which can be used by enterprises of a similar nature by paying rent. This will save huge capital investment for advanced equipment in certain industries.

Finding the right market is another area where new entrepreneurs usually struggle. We have decided to organise taluk-level trade fairs by bringing together MSME entrepreneurs of the region so that their products can be introduced to local markets. An e-commerce platform that will unite all these ventures is also being planned.

Our long term plan is to create a set of products with a “Made in Kerala” tag. The worthiness of the tag will be the currency to sell the products in the national and international markets. We have already introduced Kerala Kaithari and Kerala Coir brands. In a similar fashion, all products from the enterprises in the state will be branded. The mandatory tests like food safety certification, will be done in special laboratories that will be set up by the industries department.

The growth stories of several countries owe a lot to the tens of thousands of MSMEs that had been established there. A proper plan and adequate support from the government will ensure that Kerala can also reap rich dividends from the MSME sector.

The writer is Kerala’s minister for Law, Industry and Coir