scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

What Kerala High Court needs to take on board: Marriage and its place in society are not unchanging

Pooja Pillai writes: The idea of family has expanded to include live-in relationships and other kinds of arrangements, including non-romantic ones, that work better for the individuals concerned

What is irksome is the reference to the "consumer culture of use and throw" and the needless lecturing over live-in relationships which are projected as being mere convenience for those who wish to walk in and out of relationships. (File Photo)

In her book, Seeing Like A Feminist, academic Nivedita Menon recounts a story that she heard from her mother: “Her brother, my maternal uncle, at the age of eight, in the early 1940s, sat studying his English primer, rocking back and forth, muttering loudly, ‘Family means wife and children, family means wife and children. Their grandmother, hearing him, was appalled. She raged up and down the house: ‘Is this the kind of Western nonsense they’re teaching children in school now? But family means sisters and their children…no wonder tharavadus are collapsing one by one…’” For Menon’s great-grandmother, the “tharavadu was the natural institution; it was the patriarchal nuclear family that was the bizarre Western practice”.

So what exactly is the Kerala High Court talking about when, in its recent order, delivered in a matrimonial appeal by a man seeking a divorce, it places marriage at the heart of the family and describes this as having been the case since “time immemorial”? As Menon’s story illustrates, it wasn’t too long ago that even in some communities in Kerala, the man-woman-children family was considered an aberration.

Also from Express Opinion |Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

The merits of the case and the ruling itself are not a concern here. The real problem is the heavy moralising by the higher judiciary about non-marital relationships, which only ends up obscuring an important observation that the division bench of Justices A Muhammed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas makes about the nature of marriage: “Mere quarrels, ordinary wear and tear of matrimonial relationships or casual outburst of some emotional feelings cannot be treated as cruelties warranting a divorce.” Like everything that exists on this earth, marriage too is subject to erosion. Even the happiest of marriages is not the steady state of bliss and companionship that popular culture sells it as and can frequently become the state that Anton Chekhov probably had in mind when he wrote, “If you fear loneliness, don’t get married.” A marriage changes as the people involved change, subject to both internal and external factors. To stay together till death do them part requires a lot of emotional labour which the individuals may or may not feel up to as time goes on. So far, understandable.

What is irksome, though, is the reference to the “consumer culture of use and throw” and the needless lecturing over live-in relationships which are projected as being mere convenience for those who wish to walk in and out of relationships.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

As mores change, society evolves. Marriage, perhaps, still serves a purpose for many, but for a growing number of people – especially women — it is an obsolete institution that ties them down to gendered/sexual roles that they reject. Certainly, there are many marriages now where this is not the case, but they’re exceptions to the very troubling norm. In such a scenario, it is only natural for the idea of family to expand to include live-in relationships and other kinds of arrangements, including non-romantic ones, that work better for the individuals concerned. This is the reality that the Supreme Court, in an order delivered last month in a case related to maternity leave, has already accepted — and is, indeed, pushing for its wider acceptance. It is time the rest of the judiciary caught up and avoided indulging in a moral panic about the state of marriage.

pooja.pillai@expressindia.com

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:45:49 pm
Next Story

North Korea calls UN monitor on its rights issue ‘puppet’ of US

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Karnataka CM blames Bengaluru waterlogging on 'corruption' in past 8-10 years

Karnataka CM blames Bengaluru waterlogging on 'corruption' in past 8-10 years

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Press Bill
September 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Press Bill

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement