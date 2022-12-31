‘The Teacher’ shows that when it comes to gender justice, Kerala’s reality is not as progressive as its image

The Teacher (2022), directed by Vivek, which was released this month, shows a Kerala that has always, despite its claims of being a progressive state, fared poorly when it comes to issues around gender. Unquestionably, the state has come a long way in recognising women’s power, but how freely women can make choices and live their lives without being under constant scrutiny is still determined by the obstacles presented by political parties, conservative court judgments and other structural issues.

The Teacher is about a strong-willed woman, a PT teacher, who is gang-raped, and who then plots her revenge. After the video of the rape is circulated widely, she defies society, her family and even her husband, to take on the perpetrators with brute physical force. The survivor has many women in her corner throughout the movie, including her mother, sister and mother-in-law. On the other hand, the men, including her husband, are weak, and more worried about what society thinks than about her well-being. Her husband confides in a friend who then advises him to “control” his woman and keep her “within limits”. He suggests that she has “too much freedom” because she teaches physical education, that modern-day kids can behave in unexpected ways (the perpetrators are boys who study in her school), and that she is the one who should have been more careful.

It’s evident that Kerala, in many ways, remains a deeply patriarchal state. In August this year, in a hearing for anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case, a Kerala court made observations, later expunged, that effectively blamed the complainant for her ordeal. This prompted the state government to move the high court against the lower court’s verdict. Using a woman’s clothing choices as admissible evidence in a place where people come seeking justice is deplorable. It highlights the urgency with which we need to address such discrimination, especially in state bodies. The court’s observation was in bad taste even as the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government was attempting to introduce gender-sensitive policies in state schools.

The topic of gender sensitisation has been a part of public conversations in Kerala for the past few months with the education department’s plan to introduce gender-neutral school uniforms — trousers and shirts — for both boys and girls in schools. However, the government was forced to backtrack in the wake of vehement protests from certain religious and political outfits, who saw the move as an attack on religion. Another educational reform aimed at gender justice and sensitisation — mixed seating in schools — also had to be rolled back. The Indian Union Muslim League called it a “Left tactic”. Political alliances have often diluted progressive moves in Kerala. Pro-CPI(M) Muslim scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar also expressed his displeasure over the gender sensitisation moves. In another instance, an oath administered to the volunteers of Kudumbashree (a community organisation of women initiated under the State Poverty Eradication Mission of the Government of Kerala) irked a religious scholar. The offending part of the pledge stated that a woman should have equal property rights over her father’s property. The scholar objected to this on the grounds that it violates the fundamental right of religious freedom.

It is clear that attaining gender equality and gender inclusivity is a distant dream in Kerala. Pushing back against moves that damage gender justice is the need of the hour. Reform is crucial and will have to find its way despite religious and political resistance.

