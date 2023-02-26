Kashmir, a troubled economy and rights issues in Balochistan: What the Pakistani media is talking about

On energy issues, The Express Tribune (February 19) talks about the “challenge of managing fuel imports” and insists that “serious long-term investment is needed to promote sustainable means of generating energy”.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva’s speech was received positively with The Express Tribune (February 20) agreeing and stating, “The economy no longer has room to provide them [rich people] with concessions at the cost of the common man”. News International (February 21) noted that “…she [Kristalina Georgieva] took the opportunity to advise against sovereign debt restructuring, which is nothing but technical default”. The Friday Times (February 21) says that “the IMF is not asking for anything radical”. While Dawn (February 22) points out that “The ongoing economic crisis has increased financial and gender disparities.”

Pime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also introduced a slew of austerity measures, asking ministers and advisers “to forego their salaries and benefits, give up their luxury vehicles… measures intended to save Rs 200bn a year”. But The Nation (February 24) seems unconvinced saying, “the problem is accountability. Are there solid measures and indicators to the statements and how will ministers be kept in check?” Daily Times (February 25) agrees and says “they are largely cosmetic and barely scratch the surface of what is needed to pull Pakistan out of the perils of economic dysfunction”. Meanwhile, The Express Tribune (February 24) says, “these benefits are often highly politicised and won’t lead to significant cost savings because, in practice, many of them are necessary”.

Law and order and oppression in Balochistan

Internally, Pakistan is also grappling with security issues, political chaos, and lawlessness in Balochistan. Less than three weeks after the TTP bombed the Peshawar mosque, they stormed the Karachi Police Office leaving five people dead and multiple others injured. The media condemned this attack and questioned both the security measures as well as the state’s role. Dawn (February 19) said, “The raid should lead to some stocktaking to identify the security and intelligence lapses that led to the incident” and that “the state needs to do its bit and reassure our front-line security personnel, and the population…” The Nation (February 19) responded with a more action-oriented approach saying, “We need to devise proper security plans, pass a counterterrorism policy and train our forces for all possible scenarios.” News International (February 19) focuses on the “helplessness of police and paramilitary forces” as they “are in the eye of the storm”. Daily Times says, “only decisive action against… every single one of sleeper cell and stronghold can help secure the lives of Pakistanis”. Meanwhile, The Express Tribune (February 19) says, “Such a terrorist activity is certainly not possible either without some black sheep in the city administration or a well-knitted plan”.

The political chaos in Pakistan stems, according to the country’s media, from the inaction in setting election dates for provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa that were dissolved mid-January. In response, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan launched the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” movement to ask his party supporters to fill jails as a sign of protest. The Nation (February 25) believes “there is a lack of clarity over what the movement aims at achieving” while Dawn (February 25) said, “It already seems safe to say that Imran Khan has grossly overplayed his hand by moving forward”.

President Arif Alvi unilaterally announced the election date after the Election Commission had declined to consult him on the matter. News International (February 21) said, “While the legal arguments can be debated… the sitting government needs to pause and just realise that this delay is not helping politics or democracy”. Dawn (February 21) reiterated this saying, “Constitutional law experts themselves are divided” but the bottomline remains that they have “time and again advised the government to go for early elections”. Meanwhile The Express Tribune (February 23) suggests everyone slow down and “make some introspection by simply letting the constitution take its course”.

A recent incident in Balochistan has brought into focus the practice of ministers keeping tribal people in their private jails. The Nation (February 24) said that “the abuse of power and human rights violations against Baloch citizens is much more commonplace”. Dawn (February 25) agreed and said, “The state must treat them [Baloch people] as owners of their land, masters of their destiny, and equal citizens of Pakistan protected by the Constitution.” News International (February 24) extended this and said, “there are standards that apply to all regardless of their position in the social hierarchy”.

Kashmir and Israel’s irresponsible actions

On the India front, Daily Times (February 21) mentioned why the Indian government is considering reducing troops in Kashmir. It says: “From an international standpoint, a consolidated, less militarised Kashmir means that India is ready to assume a greater role on the world stage.” Daily Times (February 23) also commented on the BJP’s “anti-Muslim narrative that is starkly at odds with India’s reputation as a secular democracy”.

On the report that India is not declassifying certain documents, The Express Tribune (February 21) said, the “Bucher papers”, as they are called, “may include some details on how political control over Occupied Kashmir was established” and where “India’s willingness to grant special status to Kashmir” comes from.

Pakistan’s press has also been covering Israel’s attack on Syria and Palestine. On the Syria attack, Dawn (February 21) said, “the fact that the strikes come at a time when northern Syria is reeling from a devastating earthquake makes the Israeli actions particularly grotesque”. The Express Tribune (February 20) said this is “a moment of shame for the world community”. On the Palestine attack, The Express Tribune (February 24) said, “The constant clamping down of Palestinian citizens by the Israeli army shows complete disregard for humanity and lives” and that “leaders must be brought to the table to figure out a resolution to this volatile situation”. On the same, Daily Times (February 24) said “making visits simply to assert Israeli sovereignty is a direct provocation”. The conclusion was that “Netanyahu’s government is filled with sycophantic annexationists who do care much for regional normalisation, signalling serious trouble for Palestinians under their control.”

