View From The Neighbourhood: Kartarpur opening

The September 6 editorial in Dawn congratulates the Imran Khan government in Pakistan for keeping the Kartarpur corridor open. The access to the Sikh holy site, it says, “will be without visa ‘to pilgrims of all faiths, seven days a week, throughout the year’”, according to a statement by the Foreign Office. Kartarpur, according to the editorial, provides an opening in the diplomatic tensions between Indian and Pakistan following the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status: “Taking a break from war rhetoric, provided that India demonstrates the same willingness as Pakistan, the two appear poised to enter a new (as well as return to a bygone) era of people-to-people contact, with Sikh pilgrims being allowed travel across the corridor, only needing to be issued an identification card issued by the authorities on side of the border.”

The editorial argues that Pakistan’s attitude on Kartarpur, as well as a lifting of ban on imports of medicines from India, signifies a maturity in country’s diplomacy, and will serve its international image well. On the other hand, it hopes that New Delhi too will be able to display a similar maturity, implying that the latter should disengage from its muscular rhetoric.

OIC and Rohingya

The Rohingya crisis is the subject of The Daily Star’s editorial on September 6. The editorial “cannot help but be puzzled by the lack of interest from the OIC in helping their member Bangladesh to resolve the crisis”.

The editorial asks some tough questions of the 57 member-states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation: “If the OIC is truly concerned about looking out for Muslims all over the world, why is it so indifferent when it comes to the Rohingya Muslims who have suffered the worst kind of persecution in the land that they once called home? Why is Bangladesh left in the cold to manage such a huge crisis created solely by Myanmar?”

It asks that OIC members “play a significant role in creating the necessary pressure on Myanmar to comply with the basic conditions for voluntary repatriation”. It also adds: “And if it continues to ignore this crisis which is debilitating one of its fellow members and humiliating and destroying the lives of Muslims, how can it continue to have any relevance as an organisation that claims to safeguard dignity and rights of the Ummah and strengthen solidarity and cooperation amongst peoples of the Muslim world?”

Misbah’s legacy

Ahmer Naqvi, writing in Dawn on September 8, comments on the dangers of the appointment of former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq as Pakistan’s cricket coach, in addition to being the chief selector. Naqvi argues that this is symptomatic of a phenomenon in Pakistan’s society, “that one man can fix everything, if he’s given free rein”. Misbah will also, contrary to Pakistan Cricket Board rules, be allowed to work with a PSL cricket team as well.

The concentration of power is dangerous for two reasons: First: “For Misbah, who had long been celebrated for his integrity and sagacity, surely the pitfalls of holding three powerful positions via a seemingly tainted process should be obvious. The best case is that he genuinely believes he can be objective and do justice to all three, which has a whiff of hubris. Worst case, he doesn’t care.”

Second, Naqvi argues it is a “troubling precedent that is vulnerable to abuse”. “Even if Misbah’s reign proves to be a huge success, the consequences of this move would be truly felt afterwards. In the future, anyone can justify usurping a lot of power, even without experience, by citing Misbah’s precedence,” argues Naqvi.

Pakistan cricket, hints Naqvi, hasn’t learnt lessons from the country’s politics.

