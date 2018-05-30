View From The Right: Opposition galore

Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, BSP’s Mayawati and newly sworn-in Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha. Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, BSP’s Mayawati and newly sworn-in Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha.

Decoding the contours of opposition unity in the wake of the Karnataka, the editorial in Organiser asserts that the alliance is of leaders most of whom believed and practised dynastic politics, and a corollary of this family-centred approach is the appropriation of wealth through corrupt means. It claims that fomenting regional aspirations, caste identities and communal politics in the name of secularism is also common to these parties and leader. The editorial adds that the irony is that most of these parties that have allied with the Congress came into existence on an anti-Congressism plank. “Every party leader is a prime ministerial candidate and everyone has his/her own ego and interests,” it says. As if this “political unity”was not enough, Organiser contends, the Archbishop of Delhi came up with a call for weekly prayers till the General Elections 2019, with obvious political overtones. “The international media has already started the analysis for 2019 based on their favourite issues of freedom of press, lynching politics, atrocities against SCs etc”, reads the editorial. It adds that the Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) agitation and and counter-firing by the police in Tamil Nadu led to the loss of 13 precious lives. “Apparently, there is something more than what meets the eyes to this new protest politics spurred via NGO activism. All these isolated looking events are not separate from the larger game of opposition unity. In fact, these are the forces that are forging and giving ideas of inflicting almost 543 cuts to Bharat. In short, there are many invisible actors who constitute this “All” in this “Modi Vs All battle,” claims the editorial.

Church for Congress

An article in Organiser attempts to analyse the letters in which the Archbishop of Gandhinagar had appealed for the “defeat of the nationalistic forces”, and the another letter in which the Delhi bishop has given a call to “defeat evil forces, pray for upholding democracy”. The article raises questions about the intentions behind these calls. “The ulterior motive behind this move is to have the Congress party in power permanently and no other party should form government in this country. Non-Congress parties other than BJP may come and go occasionally to showcase functioning democracy but a party like BJP with strong nationalistic approach should never be allowed to form the government. Even by chance if they gain power it should not be allowed to be re-elected, by any hook or crook. This is the real agenda behind this move of Archbishop,” claims the article. It goes on to say that when the Congress lost power in 1977, the church had unleashed such weapons of scaremongering for the first time. It then asserts that when the entire country was against the Emergency, Christians never felt threatened. But when the Indira Gandhi led- Government lost the election, Christians were made to come to streets claiming that dark days were looming large. And then, on every occasion whenever the Congress lost power at the Centre, Christians were made to come to street for marching in protest, reads the analysis report. “The Church”, the article claims, “dictated and manufactured the political dissent. Therefore, the letters issued by the two Archbishops at different points of time should be seen in the same context as a part of the larger conspiracy.” The article goes on the claim that “the Congress has always provided a conducive atmosphere to the church for religious conversion with impunity. Therefore, it has manufactured a fake narrative of ‘communal forces’ ‘intolerance’ etc. quite successfully to bracket BJP as such, and categorised Congress as ‘secular’ and ‘tolerant’”.

Sinha on Air India

In an interview to Organiser, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has justified the disinvestment of Air India. Sinha said that there are multiple purposes served by the strategic disinvestment of Air India — to make Air India a great global airline that can be competitive and provide high-quality affordable services to the people, for example. “It’s very difficult to do that within the government framework,” the minister said and elaborated the second purpose as, “connectivity and affordability” and that “all that you require from the aviation sector is already being provided through the private sector. The third purpose according to Sinha was that “Air India was running at a tremendous loss since long and to manage that loss, the government has to invest a large amount of money into it.” That money can now be used to fund policies for the benefit of the public, he said.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App