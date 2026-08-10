Released 20 years ago, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was greeted with a wave of pessimism. It was accused of glorifying infidelity, criticised for questioning the sanctity of marriage, and called out for its refusal to believe in the neatness of love. Two decades later, however, it stands as perhaps Karan Johar’s most substantial melodrama. Coming immediately after the emotional maximalism of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the film was its complete antithesis. It was not about an ideal family so much as the ideals that disappear within one. It was not about a couple fighting the world for their love but two people creating wars of their own, wounding those they loved in pursuit of a forbidden union.

For once, it was not Johar’s familiar belief that “pyaar dosti hai” (love is friendship), that held the film together. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, instead, looked at what happens when friendship is made to carry the weight of love, when companionship slowly becomes a substitute for intimacy, when two people remain together long after the thing that once held them together has slipped away. Perhaps Johar was beginning to see what his earlier films had never allowed him to confront: That sometimes friendship does not save love as much as it scars it. Sometimes friendship becomes the life a marriage settles for, until comfort begins to masquerade as love.