Panikkar would say in class that cricket and history are very similar, as spectators/non-practitioners pretend to know more about both than the practitioners themselves

Twenty-seven years ago, when this writer was a student of Professor KN Panikkar at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, the eminent historian asked him to read Arya Dharm, a seminal work on Punjab by Kenneth Jones, and discuss it with him. As is often the case when one is young, this writer had read about 280 out of the roughly 350 pages of the book when he went to discuss it with the late professor. Within minutes, Panikkar said, “You have read only about 280 pages. Read the full book and come back.”

This memory captures what Panikkar, who died this week aged 90 in Thiruvananthapuram, essentially was — a true intellectual with great rigour. He had a unique way of guiding his students. If one went to him with a topic, he would ask the student to first go to the library and make a bibliography of all the available books on it. He insisted on the student having the entire body of academic literature on the subject on her/his desk before starting the research. Good research, the professor would often say, begins with posing the right questions.