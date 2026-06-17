Opinion With Justice Mohana’s appointment, breaking the legal glass ceiling — and why the SC needs a gender quota
While we take pride in Justice Mohana’s appointment, we have to work towards getting an equal number of women judges on the Supreme Court of our country and build a road map to get there
June 2 was a proud and emotional day for women lawyers as we witnessed the appointment of Justice V Mohana, only the second woman from the Bar to be appointed directly to the Supreme Court. The battle for women in India to reach the higher echelons in the legal profession has been anything but easy. For women lawyers to become judges of the Supreme Court of India is a glass ceiling that has not been shattered yet. The Supreme Court has appointed nine male judges directly from the Bar. They all had long tenures with Justice S M Sikri and Justice U U Lalit becoming Chief Justices, and current appointees Justice P S Narasimha and Justice K V Viswanathan also due to become Chief Justices. Justice Indu Malhotra, who was the first woman lawyer directly appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018, had a tenure of less than three years, due to which she did not even become part of the Collegium.
Jurisdictions the world over are bringing structural constitutional reforms to ensure gender equality in their highest courts. In 2014, Belgium passed an amendment modifying Article 34(5) of the Special Act of 6 January 1989 concerning its constitutional court. This amendment introduced a gender quota mandating that at least one-third of the 12 judges must belong to each sex. Till the Court reached the composition of one-third women judges, it was mandated that after every two appointees who are men, the third appointment would have to be of a woman. The Belgian constitutional court also has linguistic and professional quotas for judges.
In South Africa, Section 174 (2) of the Constitution mandates that the judiciary must reflect the racial and gender composition of South Africa. Presently, the South African constitutional court has six women out of 11 judges, making it one of the first women-majority constitutional courts anywhere in the world, and it has a woman Chief Justice.
Quotas for representation are not new. Even in our Supreme Court, appointments of judges are made keeping in mind the representation from different high courts. All the recent appointments of male judges were made based on such representation. Then why not a quota to ensure 33.3 per cent gender representation?
Even with the appointment of Justice Mohana, the percentage of women in our Supreme Court is a woeful 5.4 per cent, with only two women judges out of 37. Meanwhile, the proportion of women judges in the most progressive Supreme Courts is moving towards 50 per cent and ensuring at least 33.3 per cent women judges. 54.5 per cent of the judges of the Constitutional Court of South Africa are women; 50 per cent of the judges in Canada, Belgium, and Germany’s top courts are women; in the US SC, 44.4 per cent are women judges, Australia is at 42.85 per cent, and France at 33.33 per cent. Singapore falls below the 33 per cent mark at around 24 per cent, and Nepal and the UK fare even lower at roughly 17 per cent each.
Measures have to be taken for equal representation of women in India’s Supreme Court. This needs the targeted inclusion of women from the Bar, from minority faiths, and from SC/ST and OBC communities. Ideally, an amendment to Articles 124 and 217 of the Constitution would be required to direct that appointments of judges to the SC and HCs should reflect the gender and caste composition of the country. Till this is done, the SC needs to introduce a stated written policy to have 33.3 per cent women on the Court, which will direct targeted appointments. We can adopt the easy strategy used in Belgium, that after every two appointments of male judges in the Court, the next appointment must be of a woman till we reach 33.3 per cent.
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While we take pride in Justice Mohana’s appointment, we have to work towards getting an equal number of women judges on the Supreme Court of our country and build a road map to get there.
The writer is a senior advocate, Supreme Court of India, and executive director, Centre for Law & Policy Research