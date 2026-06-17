June 2 was a proud and emotional day for women lawyers as we witnessed the appointment of Justice V Mohana, only the second woman from the Bar to be appointed directly to the Supreme Court. The battle for women in India to reach the higher echelons in the legal profession has been anything but easy. For women lawyers to become judges of the Supreme Court of India is a glass ceiling that has not been shattered yet. The Supreme Court has appointed nine male judges directly from the Bar. They all had long tenures with Justice S M Sikri and Justice U U Lalit becoming Chief Justices, and current appointees Justice P S Narasimha and Justice K V Viswanathan also due to become Chief Justices. Justice Indu Malhotra, who was the first woman lawyer directly appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018, had a tenure of less than three years, due to which she did not even become part of the Collegium.

Jurisdictions the world over are bringing structural constitutional reforms to ensure gender equality in their highest courts. In 2014, Belgium passed an amendment modifying Article 34(5) of the Special Act of 6 January 1989 concerning its constitutional court. This amendment introduced a gender quota mandating that at least one-third of the 12 judges must belong to each sex. Till the Court reached the composition of one-third women judges, it was mandated that after every two appointees who are men, the third appointment would have to be of a woman. The Belgian constitutional court also has linguistic and professional quotas for judges.