Reporting Jürgen Habermas’ death, the Associated Press described him as “one of the world’s most influential philosophers”. The German Chancellor said “Germany and Europe have lost one of the most significant thinkers of our time.” Read together, the two observations — where Germany or Europe may pass as the world’s conceptual core — index both the scope and limits of Habermas’ thinking.

Born with a cleft palate in Gummersbach (near Düsseldorf), the disability at birth made Habermas extra-sensitive to communication and language, which became central to his philosophical concerns. In his teens, Habermas, whose father was an adviser to the Nazis, joined the Hitler Youth. While vociferous in attacking Martin Heidegger’s fascism, Habermas’ own writings show no “guilt or shame” for fighting for Hitler, as Stuart Jeffries points out . After the defeat of the Nazis, he studied in Göttingen and Bonn, where he earned his doctorate in Philosophy. In 1956, he became research assistant to Theodor Adorno, a towering figure of the Frankfurt School, of which Habermas was the most famous contemporary theorist. Habermas’s 1962 book, The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere, proved momentous. It was a watershed inquiry into the onset of the bourgeois public sphere as vital to Europe’s democracy.