June 5, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Case Against Charan

Case Against Charan

M R Dhawan, father of R K Dhawan, special assistant to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has filed a criminal complaint against the former prime minister Charan Singh and seven others alleging that they were party to a criminal conspiracy to wrongfully confine him for three days in a false case relating to the collection of funds for the Congress (I). Metropolitan magistrate V B Gupta fixed July 5 for recording Dhawan’s statement. In his complaint, Dhawan added that the accused entered into a conspiracy in August 1977 to register a false case against him. The complaint added that the Dhawans’ house was gheraoed and searched, and he and his son were arrested.

Tarapur Fuel

US President Jimmy Carter is again vacillating in America’s obligations to supply fuel for Tarapur. Fresh excuses are being trotted out to delay a decision, among them the new Indo-Soviet arms deal. White House and State Department aides told The New York Times that the Carter administration is reviewing the position and examining the possibility of cutting the size of the shipments or postponing action until 1981. One official, while reporting that he still expected Carter to go ahead eventually with the shipments, said that the administration agreed with members of Congress who wanted to defer to the President’s action until after closed hearings on the issue by the senate foreign relations committee and possibly other panels.

Indo-Soviet Talks

India and The Soviet Union seemed to have narrowed the gap between their respective positions on the Afghanistan issue. This indication came during a return lunch given by the external affairs minister, Narasimha Rao, in honour of Soviet foreign minister Andrei Gromyko. In contrast to yesterday’s somewhat rigid attitude of the two sides, they appeared to have made progress in understanding each others’ viewpoint.

