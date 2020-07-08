July 8, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Godavari water dispute settled

The interstate Godavari water dispute was settled by a tribunal which has ordered all the five concerned states to abide by the water sharing agreements they had earlier signed amongst themselves. Beginning 1975, the five states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa had signed seven agreements amongst themselves covering 80 per cent of Godavari’s waters. The tribunal’s final settlement has apportioned the remaining 20 per cent water equitably amongst these states. The decision of the tribunal also provides for the joint construction of several projects by these states. It also provides for the diversion of water from the Polavaram barrage to the Krishna basin and allocates the share of the upper basin states as a result of this diversion.

Bandh in Assam

More policemen than employees were present in the Assam government offices, where normal functioning was completely disrupted on the first day of the 14-day picketing. At the state secretariat in Dimapur, there was hardly any activity even in the rooms of top officials. A round of the secretariat showed that about 200 of the 4,000 employees reported for duty, most of them top officers. The clerical staff was almost totally absent.

Assault on women

The Opposition in the Lok Sabha raised a storm over the issue of criminal assault on women belonging to marginalised sections of society. Repeatedly, Jyotirmoy Basu of the CPM insisted on the admission of his adjournment motion on the issue. Pramila Dandavate of the Janata Party demanded prompt action against the culprits. She talked about the reported rape of 14 tribal women near Gonda village of UP last month by armed hoodlums, and the reported case of rape of nine SC women in a village near Banda, also in UP.

