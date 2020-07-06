July 6, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam Turmoil

The report had alleged that about 50 people, including women, were injured in the lathi-charge. The report had alleged that about 50 people, including women, were injured in the lathi-charge.

For the second day today, Assam remained cutoff from the rest of the country. Only a few passengers arrived from three flights in Calcutta. Picketing continued at railways stations and Indian Airlines offices. K Ramamurthy, senior adviser to the Assam Governor, told newsmen that a circular had been issued to government employees stating that employees found cooperating with the picketers or absenting themselves from duty will be punished. He denied a report in a section of the press that lathis were used against woman agitators at at Borjhar airport. The report had alleged that about 50 people, including women, were injured in the lathi-charge.

Sheikh Responds

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah has asked the Union minister of home affairs, Giani Zail Singh, to prove with concrete evidence the allegations levelled by him against the National Conference that it was having a secret understanding with communal parties such as the BJP. The J&K CM said that Singh was no longer an ordinary Congress worker and he should have used words with care and responsibility. Sheikh said his party never believed in secret understandings or pacts.

Doctors Strike

Normal functioning in all major hospitals in Delhi, other than AIIMS, remained affected following an indefinite strike called by the junior doctors. The striking doctors are demanding increased pay scales, fixed duty hours – 48 hours a week as against the current 70-100 hours – earned, medical leave and better accommodation. Though exact figures are not available it is estimated that operations had come down by more than 50 per cent.

Borg Wins

Bjorn Borg fought off a tenacious John McEnroe and won his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. The victory featured the longest tiebreaker in Wimbledon’s history. Borg’s win took 3 hours and 53 minutes.

