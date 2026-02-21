The discourse surrounding the recent UGC guidelines on equity in the classroom has gone off the rails — so much so that the agency of vocalising our pain has also been stripped away. From public intellectuals to social-media trolls, the conversation across platforms appears fixated on a single question: Who is the victim? Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit‘s recent statement is not merely disappointing but alarming, revealing how sections of the intelligentsia can perpetuate and justify systemic injustice. Her remark on the proposed UGC guidelines, now stayed by the Supreme Court until further hearing, and struggles of caste-based discrimination show exactly why the guidelines are necessary. As an alumna of the hallowed institution she helms, it breaks my heart to witness the erosion of decades of scholarship it has produced, and the seeming attempt to deny us the agency to articulate and process our own experiences of marginalisation — and victimhood. Her remarks are not merely hollow and headline-grabbing; they reveal a myopic understanding of caste. The new UGC guideline is a powerful moral and political reminder of the need to address India’s unfinished project of social justice; to call it “irrational and totally unnecessary” is outrageous. The guideline is about the redistribution of power, voice, and visibility. It gives voice to question privilege and offers institutions the wisdom to reform.

Also Read | Fraternity of the field: Why Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are standing up for a jailed Imran Khan

At a recent dinner conversation, a friend repeatedly and with great ease asserted her upper-caste identity. “We are traditional people; you must be aware of our cultural practices,” she said, assuming that I was familiar with her dominant cultural world. What struck me was not the content of her words, but the confidence with which she affirmed her caste location. It was unselfconscious, secure, and socially validated. In that moment, I found myself confronting an uncomfortable question: why does the assertion “I am a Dusadh” not carry the same effortless legitimacy or confidence in my identity and cultural heritage? This is not a matter of personal hesitation; it reflects a broader issue of epistemic justice. The hesitation is not a psychological weakness, but the product of centuries of graded inequality, as B R Ambedkar observed.