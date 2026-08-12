After weeks of continuous protest, thousands of young people marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi with a clear set of demands: Cancellation of disputed recruitment exams, accountability for those responsible, an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities and an examination system they could trust.

The demands that the students raised so passionately must be addressed directly. But paper leaks and disputed results do not by themselves explain the intensity of the protest. The anger draws upon the growing distance between young people’s aspirations and the opportunities available to them. The recruitment controversy supplied the trigger but the frustration has accumulated over the years.

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The mobilisation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar helped create a political moment in which candidates who usually encounter the recruitment system as isolated competitors recognised themselves as a collective. Examination failures became questions of public accountability rather than mere private misfortunes. Jantar Mantar did not create the Ranchi students’ protest, but it gave it momentum and a visible political form. To understand why it resonated so strongly, however, one must step back from the protest site.

When education expands but opportunities do not

The agitation belongs to a longer story of economic and social change unfolding in Jharkhand. Agriculture remains central to rural life, but small holdings, dependence on the monsoon and low returns make it an uncertain basis for a household’s future. Many young people do not necessarily sever their relationship with the land but continue to participate in agriculture and allied activities. At the same time, they seek employment that can supplement agricultural incomes, reduce economic uncertainty and provide greater autonomy.

The movement away from agriculture, however, has not produced enough secure employment within the state. Jharkhand’s mineral wealth and industrial economy have generated little stable local work relative to the aspirations they have produced. Massive youth migration to brick kilns, construction sites, factories and metropolitan service work has consequently become routine. This is less a smooth transition from farm to factory than a movement from precarious agriculture to precarious informal labour.

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Rising educational attainment among a large section of Jharkhand’s youth has transformed this landscape further. It has loosened the hold of inherited occupations and enabled young people to imagine lives differently from those of their parents. Yet educational mobility has not been matched by occupational mobility. A degree may distance someone from an inherited livelihood without opening a path into the formal economy. Young people are then left between work they no longer consider adequate and employment they cannot secure.

It is within this gap that government employment becomes extremely attractive. A government job offers what most other work cannot: A steady income, social security and the chance to plan a future without having to migrate in search of work. For historically marginalised groups, it can also bring dignity, recognition and better social standing. It is not merely a secure job, but a tangible claim upon the state and a promise that education will lead somewhere.

Government examinations have therefore become a principal channel through which young people pursue social and economic mobility. Around this aspiration, a new social world has also emerged in the coaching institutes, hostels and private “libraries” found across Jharkhand’s cities and towns. Aspirants spend years in these spaces, sometimes almost a decade. Their families pay for coaching, application forms, rent and travel, while earnings, marriage and other adult responsibilities are postponed. What appears to be an individual project of preparation and self-improvement is sustained by the labour and sacrifices of an entire household. When an examination is cancelled, delayed or compromised, it does not disrupt a single day. It can undo years of collective investment and unsettle the future of a family.

From ‘timepass’ to the discipline of sitting

Craig Jeffrey used “timepass” to understand the condition of educated north Indian young men who aspired to salaried employment but found themselves waiting for it. Education had raised their expectations, yet the scarcity of suitable work left them suspended between qualification and adulthood. This prolonged waiting produced boredom and frustration, but also its own forms of sociality and politics.

Extending this argument, Nilanjana Sen and Avishek Jha suggest that “timepass” no longer adequately captures the experience of educated unemployment. They draw attention instead to the practice of “sitting”. Young people spend years in coaching centres and libraries, following strict routines and preparing repeatedly for examinations. This is not aimless waiting. It is disciplined and exhausting labour, increasingly organised through a market that sells coaching, study spaces, test series and the hope of success. Sitting gives structure to the day and consumes money, time and emotional energy, but provides neither wages nor any certainty of reward.

The idea of “sitting” is particularly useful for understanding Jharkhand, although it takes a distinct regional form here. It is shaped by the meeting of expanding educational aspirations with agrarian uncertainty, limited formal employment and long histories of migration. Aspirants may prepare in Ranchi, Hazaribagh and other towns, but they remain closely tied to village households and agricultural work. The person sitting with a book in a library may appear to be alone, but their preparation is embedded in a much wider world of familial obligations and rural livelihoods.

This is precisely why the conventional language of unemployment fails to capture the crisis. Few aspirants in Jharkhand can afford to devote themselves exclusively to preparation. They move in and out of irregular work, returning to agriculture or taking up short-term employment whenever household circumstances demand it, while continuing to study for an uncertain examination. They may not always appear unemployed in a narrow sense, but their work remains insecure and their lives unsettled. They are not simply looking for any available work, but for employment that can provide a reliable basis for adult life.

The injustice becomes sharper because public institutions themselves operate with shortages. Posts remain vacant, officials carry additional responsibilities, and permanent work is increasingly contractualised. Qualified young people wait outside institutions that are themselves short of people. The state produces scarcity in recruitment while normalising scarcity within its own functioning.

No longer willing to wait

The Ranchi agitation is therefore not only about the integrity of a few examinations. It reveals a deeper erosion of trust between young citizens and the state. Aspirants are constantly told to work harder, cultivate new skills and wait patiently for their chance. But patience becomes an unfair demand when examinations remain irregular and years of preparation can be wiped out by institutional failure.

Nor should “youth” be treated as a homogeneous category. Class, caste, tribe, gender and geography determine who can afford to prepare, how long a person can continue waiting and what that waiting costs. Young women often face greater restrictions on mobility and a much shorter period in which families allow them to pursue competitive examinations.

The protest has turned dispersed disappointment into a public account of injustice. It has made visible the cramped rooms, indebted families, exhaustion and deferred lives hidden behind the “job aspirant”. The allegations concern examination fairness. The deeper question is how much value the state places upon young citizens’ time and aspirations. Behind every application number is a life held in suspension. Jharkhand’s youth have taken to the streets because they are no longer willing to wait quietly.

The writer is a sociologist whose work focuses on indigeneity, development, and democracy, particularly in the Adivasi regions of central India