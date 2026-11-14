Jensen Huang didn’t invent artificial intelligence, but few people have done more to translate its scientific promise into a global technological and industrial revolution. By advancing GPU computing, creating CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) and building an ecosystem of chips, software, developers and infrastructure, he helped provide the computational foundations on which modern AI has scaled.

Huang has also been a prominent advocate of open-source and open-weight AI models, arguing that wider access is essential to enable start-ups, universities, researchers and businesses to participate in AI innovation. He has maintained that openness can strengthen safety and security by allowing a wider community to examine vulnerabilities and develop safeguards. While opposing broad regulation that could impede innovation, he has argued that AI companies must remain accountable for the safety of their products and subject to applicable laws.

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Huang’s departure raises questions about the continuity of an ecosystem whose financial exposures have become increasingly interconnected. Nvidia’s investments in AI developers and financing arrangements place it at several points in this ecosystem. Relationships involving OpenAI, Oracle and data-centre developers connect capital, computing capacity and future procurement.

This raises a fundamental question about independent demand. A customer whose purchasing capacity is supported by investment, credit or guarantees from a supplier or strategic partner presents a different proposition. Investors must examine whether purchasing power can endure without continued support from within the same ecosystem.

The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 analysis examined 14 publicly disclosed circular-financing transactions since 2023. It identified approximately $300 billion in equity investments, supplemented by $650 billion in debt, in exchange for around $1.4 trillion in future revenue commitments through services or chip orders. These are selected transactions across the AI ecosystem, not Nvidia alone. They illustrate how investment can finance procurement, procurement support revenue, and revenue expectations attract further capital, making independent demand harder to distinguish from demand sustained within the financing network.

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Nvidia’s disclosures offer a concrete example. The company has guarantees capped at $105 billion to support land, power and data-centre infrastructure being developed by SB Energy for an affiliate of OpenAI. The guarantees cover defined lease and power obligations, become effective in phases and are subject to conditions. They are not an immediate cash outlay or a $105 billion loss. Their significance is that Nvidia is providing credit support for infrastructure intended to house its own computing systems, connecting the financial fortunes of supplier, customer and infrastructure provider.

Nvidia, under Huang, has extended credit support for companies unable to afford its chips. This blurring of commercial and financial roles does raise risk management worries.

Such arrangements create wrong-way risk. If an AI developer struggles to raise capital, it may default on computing contracts, weakening the infrastructure provider’s revenues and its ability to service debt. The investment and the cash flows expected to support it can deteriorate together. Guarantees, leases, special-purpose vehicles and private credit can distribute exposures across balance sheets, obscuring where the ultimate risk resides.

When companies finance their own customers, when customers buy capacity with money ultimately enabled by their suppliers, and when future revenues depend on a chain of mutual promises, interconnectedness becomes a systemic vulnerability. Add the extraordinary hype surrounding AI and the fear of being left behind, and the pressure to invest can overwhelm the discipline to question assumptions.

Have the world’s financial institutions, corporate boards and investors learnt so little from the crises and corporate collapses of recent decades that we are once again willing to mistake a web of mutual financial dependence, fuelled by euphoria and competitive anxiety, for sustainable growth? The scale of investment raises a further question: Can individually rational decisions produce collective overinvestment?

Each hyperscaler has compelling reasons to build ahead to avoid losing technological leadership. Yet when major companies expand on similar assumptions about future demand, they risk creating more capacity and financial obligations than eventual revenues can support. S&P Global Ratings projects combined hyperscaler capital expenditure above $1.3 trillion by 2027, with the six largest expected to record negative free operating cash flow in 2026 and 2027. Utilisation, pricing power and capital recovery will matter more than announced investment or constructed capacity. Individually defensible decisions can still produce disappointing aggregate returns.

There is a mismatch between asset lives and technological change. Data centres and power infrastructure are financed over long periods, while chips and computing architectures can lose competitiveness far more quickly. The Bank of England has warned that facilities may become outdated if they cannot support newer generations of chips, shortening their economic lives and reducing the cash flows available to service debt.

The largest technology companies have substantial earnings, strong balance sheets and access to capital. AI is producing valuable applications, and productivity gains may justify much of today’s investment. The IMF describes current financial-stability risks as manageable, while warning that leverage, concentration and interconnectedness could amplify shocks if AI monetisation disappoints.

The vulnerability lies in dependence on sustained demand, continued funding, and counterparties that can meet long-term commitments. Huang’s departure puts the concentration of influence within this ecosystem into sharper focus. The wider AI economy faces a test of its own: Whether independent customers generate enough revenue to justify the capacity being built, and whether interconnected commitments can withstand a reassessment of the assumptions behind them.

Sridharan is a corporate advisor and author of Family and Dhanda