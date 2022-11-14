On Nehru’s birth anniversary, remembering his audacious proposal for common citizenship of the Commonwealth

Written by Tripurdaman Singh

The death of Queen Elizabeth II in September brought renewed attention to the Commonwealth, an organisation that she headed and to which she had remained steadfastly devoted through her long reign. For an organisation that normally languishes near the bottom of the world’s priorities, and whose diminishing utility to Indian concerns has spurred calls for withdrawal, the attention lavished on it in the press only reinforced the importance of the late Queen to preserving the 56-member organisation. But while Elizabeth II will always be remembered as the Commonwealth’s foremost champion, few remember the man who seemed to have the grandest ambitions for it: Jawaharlal Nehru.

Anxious to keep India in the “British” Commonwealth, Clement Attlee’s government and Lord Mountbatten had worked overtime to convince India’s reluctant nationalist leaders to accept “dominion” status in lieu of complete independence to expedite the transfer of power. Thus, in August 1947, despite the initial misgivings of an avowedly republican Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, India had become a Commonwealth realm with George VI as its head of state.

The “British” Commonwealth in 1947 — a much more substantive organisation than today — was a group of independent “dominions” bound together by a common allegiance to the Crown, and closely tied by a shared white heritage. India, however, was determined to become a republic with an elected president. Even more importantly, it did not share the racial and cultural affinities that linked Australia, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa to the United Kingdom, the mother country. Where and how India would fit in, if indeed it even wanted to fit in, became a question of increasing urgency as India’s new Constitution took shape and became the subject of hectic parleys between London and New Delhi.

Eager to retain India in the Commonwealth, Attlee initially tried to convince Nehru about the natural place of the monarchy in India, calling republicanism “an alien importation from Europe”. Once that gambit had failed, the British government scrambled to try and reconceive the monarchy in a way that might be palatable to Indian ambitions. The permutations contemplated were truly stunning. Churchill suggested that George VI be made President of India. Philip Noel-Baker, Secretary of State for Commonwealth Relations, proposed that the King take on a new Sanskrit title. His deputy, Patrick Gordon-Walker, advocated for the more Cromwellian “Lord Protector”. The Canadian government chipped in with the idea that India’s president be turned into a “Regent”.

Nehru dismissed most of these suggestions out of hand — he was uninterested in the Crown. But in this short period, views towards the Commonwealth had shifted considerably in India. Once implacably opposed, the Prime Minister and his colleagues had come to see the potential upsides of Commonwealth membership and desired to stay in the organisation if they could. It had helped placate the Princes, who valued their connection with the British Crown and the orders and decorations it brought. It was a potential source of security and diplomatic heft. And finally, India’s evacuation of a seat at the table was likely to make it easier for Pakistan to sway western opinion.

How could India’s republican aspirations be squared with membership of a Commonwealth based on shared allegiance to the British Crown? For Nehru, negotiating a solution to this administrative conundrum offered a rare opportunity to put forward a radically reimagined template for the postcolonial world.

Nehru’s proposition was simple: The Crown be replaced with a common citizenship as the basis of the Commonwealth, with reciprocal rights and arrangements – an audacious early version of the “Schengen” with the King as a common “fountain of honour”. After floating the idea at the Commonwealth Prime Ministers Conference in October 1948, he followed it up by sending an official memorandum to Attlee fleshing out how a common citizenship might be conceived and how such reciprocal arrangements might function. A common and reciprocal citizenship, he believed, would place India on par vis-à-vis the other dominions, preserve a role for the monarch and protect the interests of overseas Indians treated as second-class citizens and subjected to oppression and racism in other parts of the British Empire.

Ultimately, and despite his persistence, Nehru’s proposed common citizenship never materialised. The idea generated predictable opposition. Not necessarily from Britain, which already had something akin to a common citizenship throughout its colonies as per the 1948 British Nationality Act, but from the other dominions like Canada and South Africa that either barred immigration by Asiatic races or had racial segregation policies that were obviously incompatible with any conception of a common citizenship.

The ambitious new order that Nehru tried to conjure out of the wreckage of the Empire may not have taken concrete shape, but the audacious proposition is in itself a testament to what was once considered possible. Today, as Britain and India negotiate a Free Trade Agreement, with the potential easing of visa and immigration rules for Indian citizens — triggering obnoxiously racist outbursts from British Home Secretary Suella Braverman — perhaps we might consider how Nehru may have been ahead of the curve after all.

The writer is the author of Nehru: The Debates the Defined India and Sixteen Stormy Days: The Story of the First Amendment to the Constitution of India