Professor Jason Arday was found dead at his home in Battersea on August 14. He was 41 years old. Authorities regard the death as unexpected but not suspicious. Hours earlier, he had told a colleague he “couldn’t go on.” His family speaks of a campaign of sustained abuse and misinformation that finally became unbearable. The decisive force that pushed him to the edge was the scale and nature of the media scrutiny, mainstream newspapers and social media platforms acting in relentless combination, that turned contested questions about an academic career into a public spectacle of personal destruction.

An independent count by NewsCord recorded roughly 249 articles about Arday across British national outlets in 22 days. Nearly 190 appeared after he had already resigned on August 5, indicating that the incessant allegations, speculation and public commentary had taken a profound toll. The Times and Sunday Times alone produced more than 40 articles; The Telegraph added dozens more. The coverage did not stay within scholarly limits. It moved into repeated dissection of childhood claims, private life, every past achievement and every personal vulnerability. Once the story gained momentum, social media took over. Clips, memes, comment threads and derivative posts circulated without pause, stripping context and amplifying humiliation. What began as reporting became a daily spectacle in which a human being was reduced to continuous content.

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There were legitimate questions that required answers. Allegations of substantial textual overlaps in Arday’s 2015 PhD thesis, problems in later papers, and inconsistencies in elements of his public biography were serious. Academic integrity is not optional. Universities and the public have a proper interest in the reliability of credentials and published work at elite institutions. Procedures, evidence and formal investigation remain the correct routes. What does not follow is the conversion of those questions into a high-volume, highly personalised campaign that continued long after resignation and systematically targeted the person rather than the scholarly record. The professional motivation of newspapers to produce additional content, coupled with the engagement-driven logic of social media, created a feedback loop that few individuals could withstand.

This pattern is familiar across contexts. In Britain, Lucy Meadows, an elementary-school teacher, took her own life in 2013 following intense tabloid coverage of her gender change. The coroner told the media, “Shame on all of you,” citing ridicule and character assassination. Caroline Flack, the television presenter, died by suicide in 2020 amid sustained tabloid and online hostility. In both cases, the media did not fabricate the underlying vulnerability, but the volume, tone and duration of the gaze deepened the crisis.

India offers an even more striking parallel. After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020, Indian television news channels and social media launched an extraordinary, months-long campaign. Coverage rapidly shifted from the actor’s death and mental health to conspiracy theories and a full-blown media trial of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She was publicly vilified as a manipulator, gold-digger and worse, often with little evidence. Journalists camped outside her house; she faced constant online abuse, threats and eventual arrest. The Bombay High Court subsequently described aspects of this coverage as a media trial that interfered with the investigation and amounted to contempt of court. The CBI eventually closed the case, confirming suicide and exonerating her. Mainstream television set the intense personal narrative; social media multiplied the reach, permanence and venom. The human cost was immense.

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Arday’s autism and history of widespread developmental delay made him particularly vulnerable. Those who knew him in his final days described a vulnerable man whose mental health deteriorated visibly under the bombardment. Social media removed any residual distance. Platforms that present themselves as democratising information instead accelerated the conversion of a complex story into simplified, shareable judgment. The outcome was not accountability but a form of collective pressure that treated resignation itself as insufficient.

The media’s conventional defence is familiar: Public interest, the right to scrutinise authority, the duty to report. All are real. However, public interest is not identical with the right to sustain a personalised campaign of attrition long after the professional consequences have already been paid. Quantity itself becomes qualitative. When the coverage reaches hundreds of articles in three weeks, when it continues after the subject has stepped down, and when social media turns every new detail into further ridicule, the impact transforms from inquiry to spectacle. It becomes a form of public pressure that can exhaust even resilient individuals and prove lethal to those already carrying significant burdens.

Arday’s death does not settle the scholarly disputes surrounding his work. Those remain matters for careful, evidence-based examination by the relevant institutions. It does, however, expose the human cost of a media culture that confuses volume with virtue and spectacle with scrutiny. Mainstream media set the terms and supplied the material; social media expanded the reach, removed the brakes and intensified the humiliation. The same combination has been visible in many countries and in India too. And it has exacted a terrible price.

The right to investigate does not include the right to destroy. A society that cannot distinguish between rigorous accountability and destructive hounding has lost its sense of balance. If there is any constructive response to this tragedy, it begins with the recognition that the media gaze, once it becomes totalising and unrelenting across both traditional and digital platforms, can itself become lethal.

The least that can be asked of those who report and those who amplify is that they remember there is a human being at the centre of every story, and that some forms of scrutiny exact a cost no professional or public interest can justify.

The writer teaches at the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad