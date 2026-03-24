Opinion Japan PM gambles when she buys security in Trump’s world
The price of the US security umbrella has risen. Japan is no longer just 'hosting' bases, it is 'investing' in the US economy to keep it engaged in the Pacific
The summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump represents a watershed moment for the Indo-Pacific. Takaichi arrived in Washington not as a junior partner seeking protection, but as a “popular, powerful” leader (in Trump’s own words), wielding a historic electoral mandate and a $550 billion checkbook. The summit exposed the transactional and high-stakes nature of the alliance under a second Trump term, specifically regarding Taiwan’s stability and the escalating conflict in West Asia.
The centrepiece of the visit was the progress on the 2025 US-Japan strategic trade and investment agreement. This is a geoeconomic blueprint designed to “re-industrialise” America using Japanese capital. Key projects, such as GE Vernova Hitachi’s Small Modular Reactor (SMR) plants in Tennessee and Alabama, and the “Portsmouth consortium” led by SoftBank and Hitachi, signal a shift. By funding 9.2 GW of natural gas and AI-ready power infrastructure in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Takaichi is effectively buying “alliance insurance”. These investments are tied to US tariff reductions and the revitalisation of the American industrial base. For Japan, this ensures that the “America First” doctrine includes it as an essential partner rather than a trade competitor. The agreement also secures a critical minerals action plan, aimed at breaking China’s monopoly.
Takaichi achieved a significant, if delicate, victory regarding Taiwan. She was keen to visit Washington prior to Trump’s China visit. She has been more hawkish than her predecessors, suggesting that a Taiwan contingency could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. While US initially labelled this a “significant shift”, the summit resulted in a reaffirmed commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and on the importance of Taiwan’s stability. But this came with a caveat: Washington remains the ultimate arbiter of when and how to confront Beijing.
The most friction-filled aspect of the summit involved West Asia. President Trump demanded that Japan “step up to the plate” in the Strait of Hormuz. Takaichi faced a “bear trap”: Joining a US-led naval coalition against Iran could jeopardise Japan’s historical role as a mediator and its energy ties. However, results suggest a tactical compromise. Takaichi avoided a public rift by appealing to Trump’s self-image as a “peacemaker” while signalling that Japan would contribute to “appropriate efforts” to ensure maritime safety. The pressure remains high: Trump’s praise for Takaichi as a “strong woman” is linked to his expectation that she will deploy Japanese assets, whether financial or military, to support US objectives in the Gulf.
The summit proved that the price of the US security umbrella has risen. Japan is no longer just “hosting” bases, it is “investing” in the US economy to keep it engaged in the Pacific. Takaichi used Japan’s financial power to navigate Trump’s transactionalism. The “strategic investment” is not just in factories in Tennessee, but in a volatile partnership where Japan’s security is increasingly bought with both Yen and geopolitical risk.
The writer is a former ambassador