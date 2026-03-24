The summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump represents a watershed moment for the Indo-Pacific. Takaichi arrived in Washington not as a junior partner seeking protection, but as a “popular, powerful” leader (in Trump’s own words), wielding a historic electoral mandate and a $550 billion checkbook. The summit exposed the transactional and high-stakes nature of the alliance under a second Trump term, specifically regarding Taiwan’s stability and the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The centrepiece of the visit was the progress on the 2025 US-Japan strategic trade and investment agreement. This is a geoeconomic blueprint designed to “re-industrialise” America using Japanese capital. Key projects, such as GE Vernova Hitachi’s Small Modular Reactor (SMR) plants in Tennessee and Alabama, and the “Portsmouth consortium” led by SoftBank and Hitachi, signal a shift. By funding 9.2 GW of natural gas and AI-ready power infrastructure in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Takaichi is effectively buying “alliance insurance”. These investments are tied to US tariff reductions and the revitalisation of the American industrial base. For Japan, this ensures that the “America First” doctrine includes it as an essential partner rather than a trade competitor. The agreement also secures a critical minerals action plan, aimed at breaking China’s monopoly.