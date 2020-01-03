January 3, 1980, Forty Years Ago: India To Vote

About 85 Afghan students forced their way into the Afghanistan Embassy building in New Delhi and held three persons in their custody to protest against the “Soviet occupation” of their country. About 85 Afghan students forced their way into the Afghanistan Embassy building in New Delhi and held three persons in their custody to protest against the “Soviet occupation” of their country.

India To Vote

For the second time in three years, the nation is going to the polls. The polling will be held on two days — in 226 constituencies on January 3 and in others on January 6 — and by midnight of Sunday the results of nearly 150 seats will have been announced after the first phase of counting to indicate what kind of government the people have in mind. The final results will be announced by January 8 noon. Last August’s tumultuous events and shifting alliances, which led to the dissolution of the Sixth Lok Sabha threw up three contenders for power — the Janata Party led by Jagjivan Ram, the Congress (I) led by Indira Gandhi and Charan Singh’s Lok Dal.

Soviets Occupy Kabul

The Soviet troops are in complete control of Kabul city. More than 16,000 soldiers, backed by three mechanised divisions comprising 1,000 tanks and 2,000 armoured personnel carriers, are guarding the strategic points in the city. Soviet soldiers have completely disarmed the Afghan army. Local residents and diplomats said there was no trace of Afghan soldiers in the city and the Soviet tanks and soldiers were in complete control of the radio station and the airport. They were also guarding all government buildings.

Afghans Protest

About 85 Afghan students forced their way into the Afghanistan Embassy building in New Delhi and held three persons in their custody to protest against the “Soviet occupation” of their country. They left the building and released the three persons, all Embassy officials, after nearly four hours. The students, belonging to the Islamic Association of Patriotic Afghan Students and the Association of Afghan Students in India, entered the embassy premises shortly after 10 am. The students have alleged that Major Tawfiq Azizi, the Afghan military attache, fired at them. The students caught the military attache, the cultural attache and another person believed to be a Afghan businessman, and held them in custody.

