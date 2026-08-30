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Vandita Mishra writes: Framed in the light of Jantar Mantar, Congress & BJP

BJP faces new vulnerabilities and growing resentments within. Congress must battle, first, its own leader’s distrust of it

Jantar MantarIn the aftermath of the students’ movement, then, are two parties, which did not expect the sudden shaft of light on them, and which still seem blinded by it. (Express Photo)
Written by: Vandita Mishra
6 min readSep 1, 2026 05:39 AM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 08:47 PM IST

If the students’ movement is important for the light it throws on others and the silences it breaks long after its full-throated voice has faded — if “Gen Z” is not merely shorthand for a new player of the old game — the question is: What has it made more visible, what looks clearer after Jantar Mantar, even if just a bit? From this vantage point, take a look at the BJP and Congress, the ruling party and its main Opposition, as they face the people, and as they go about their inner lives.

The BJP is in its third term at the Centre, staleness is creeping in. There is restlessness, even among the believers. A journey through poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in June, just as the Jantar Mantar agitation was taking off in Delhi, turned up signposts of a sputtering Yogi-Modi double engine, and of the paper leaks issue gathering other discontents around it.

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