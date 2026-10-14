Protest sites are not just geography; they become cultural artefacts of expression. They connect people spatially through codes of dress, song, slogan, and movement. As spaces of resistance, they bring the marginalised to the centre. It’s an inversion of power, unlike in a carnival, where the dominant group is in the centre.

So, with Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has been denotified as a protest site, the question to ask is whom does the dominant group wants to make invisible. As a site, it is approximately three kilometres from India Gate. The three new venues designated by Delhi Police — the Ramlila Ground in central Delhi (about five kilometres), the Burari Ground in north Delhi (about 20 km), and the CBD Ground in east Delhi (about 12 km) – are like a man chopping a tree in the woods. Nobody sees it. It’s not in the face of power like Jantar Mantar is or India Gate was.