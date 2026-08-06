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From Jantar Mantar to Bankipur, a new vocabulary of politics – BJP, Opposition must pay heed

The Opposition must understand that echoing the old grammar of caste and class grievances would mean that the beneficiary of such discontent could be a completely new political entrepreneur

bjpDoes the rise of CJP show that there is now an opening in India's political scene? (File Photo)
Written by: Pradeep Chhibber, Rahul Verma
6 min readAug 7, 2026 06:22 AM IST First published on: Aug 6, 2026 at 06:04 PM IST

Politics can sometimes change in a week much more than it does over many months. After the BJP’s disappointing 2024 Lok Sabha results were followed by big wins in several state assembly elections, it looked like Indian politics was heading toward one-party dominance. But between July 20 and August 3, the focus shifted from the opposition’s weakness to the BJP’s vulnerabilities.

On July 30, the Lok Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill granting Vande Mataram the same statutory protection the national anthem has enjoyed since 1971. A symbolic victory for the Hindutva movement arrived in a week that belonged, completely, to India’s youth. Five days earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stepped down after protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. This kind of political reversal is rare in Narendra Modi’s third term, and it was led by people, many of whom were too young to have voted in 2014.

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