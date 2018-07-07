July 7, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Split Averted

Desai had also expressed his misgivings on bringing in JP and Kripalani to settle the crisis. Desai had also expressed his misgivings on bringing in JP and Kripalani to settle the crisis.

The Janata party may not split. The crisis in the party has blown over and reconciliation is on the cards. A three-point unity formula was signed by the constituents of the party, which include the cancellation of the kisan rally scheduled for July 17, cancellation of the July 18 meeting of the Janata legislature party in Haryana and seeking the help of Jayaprakash Narayan and Acharya Kripalani for the reconciliation process. The signatories to the formula are: George Fernandes, Biju Patnaik, Madhu Limaye, L K Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rabi Ray and Karpuri Thakur. Prime Minister Morarji Desai accepted the formula on the condition that Haryana CM Devi Lal apologise to him and Charan Singh endorse it. As for Charan Singh’s reinstatement as home minister, the PM said it’s a matter for the future. Desai also expressed his misgivings on bringing in JP and Kripalani to settle the crisis.

Charge Withdrawn

Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal withdrew his allegations of a conspiracy by senior party members behind the removal of Charan Singh and Raj Narain from the Union cabinet. The senior Janata leader said he was now convinced the charge has no factual basis.

Mishra Quits Post

Deputy leader of the Janata Parliamentary Party, S N Mishra, has resigned. He cited recent circumstances as the reason. He stated he had no purpose to serve in the party anymore. He claimed the PM’s actions against Charan Singh and Raj Narain, were “wrong in principle, disastrous for the party and catastrophic for democracy”.

Lost N-Device

Prime Minister Morarji Desai denied claims that he is hiding information regarding the hazardous devices lost on the Nanda Devi in the 1960s. In a letter to Rajya Sabha member Surendra Bhattacharjee, Desai claimed he was surprised that people believed he was hiding information.

