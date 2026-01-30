In some respects, Jamshedpur can be compared to cities like Delhi or Mumbai, themselves cultural melting pots. The difference is historical depth. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Among the many soft, hazy memories of childhood is one of that girl in my class who brought banana chips for lunch every day. I must have been around seven or eight at the time. I negotiated with her to be allowed at least a few chips from her tiffin every day. Until then, the only other kind of chips I had tasted were the ubiquitous “Uncle Chipps”. There was something unusually delectable about the banana ones: The mild sweetness of ripe bananas, a clean, brittle crunch, and the nutty fragrance of coconut oil. I remember little else about her, except that she was from Kerala and that she was my first introduction to a cuisine far removed from my Bengali palate — one I would come to cherish over the years.

Kerala cuisine was only one of the many cultural introductions I encountered while growing up in Jamshedpur, the steel city where I spent a significant part of my childhood. I moved there from Kolkata at the age of four, when my father secured a job with one of the Tata-owned companies. He was among the many young men from across India whose professional aspirations took them to this fast-growing industrial town.