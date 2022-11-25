Being a woman in Jama Masjid: Unaccompanied, but not alone

On a visit to Delhi’s magnificent Jama Masjid one afternoon, I, an “unaccompanied” woman, came across a mother and daughter, similarly unaccompanied by men. They were having an impassioned discussion, the mother telling her daughter they should pray one at a time, “do rakat hi toh padhni hai (we need to offer just two rakats)”, while the other person guards their chappals. The daughter, displaying the healthy embarrassment teenagers feel about their parents, was urging her mom to “just leave it”, no one would steal their plastic chappals, and just pray together.

I offered to guard the slippers, they went to pray, and later, we hung out in the courtyard for a while, the mother telling me how they live in the neighbourhood and the mosque is the only place they can get some sun in the winter.

On another visit, a woman friend and I struck up a conversation with a family of two women and four children. The young ones were excited, the mother harried, the grandmother utterly chill. “I always tell her, let them run around here, nothing will happen,” the older lady said. “Bheed hoti hai masjid mein, par hamesha jagah hoti hai (The mosque is crowded, but there is always space here).”

The Jama Masjid is among my favourite places. It is beautiful, of course, in its exquisite, assured symmetry, its unpretentious yet unquestionable grandeur. But what I love even more is how alive it is — for centuries, the nerve centre of a bustling, pulsating city. Go to the mosque on any weekend, and its premises are heaving with a mass of praying, gawking, lounging, and of course, photo-clicking, humanity.

So when I heard women would no longer be allowed to enter the mosque alone, I felt a personal loss. The questionable logic of the now-rescinded order aside — it wanted to stop girls who “give time to men, do wrong things”; why not ban the men “taking” time from women? — I was also aghast at how little the order seemed to understand Jama Masjid.

As a Hindu woman who goes to the mosque again and again, I can vouch for the fact that you may enter the premises “unaccompanied”, but you are never alone once inside.

There are two major reasons I go there so often. First, its sheer solidity, its enduring, unruffled presence through falling empires and disappearing civilisations, is comforting. But secondly, and more importantly, how accepted I have felt inside the mosque as a Hindu woman always lifts my heart.

Once, seized by a desire to have mulberries and not finding them online or in my neighbourhood, I went to Old Delhi. In the lane opposite the mosque’s gate number 1, I was told a fruit cart had just been seen, maybe he had gone to that galli (lane), maybe he would be back in a bit. After I spent about half-a-fruitless hour looking around, a gallant young man walked up to me, asked me what I needed, and directed me – where else – to Jama Masjid. “There is a mulberry tree inside the mosque. Go to the public toilet ticket counter, tell them Sharif has sent you, and someone will pick the fruit for you.”

I followed his instructions, several young men sprang into action, seating me on the steps, fetching me a nimbu pani, and within 20 minutes, I had a plastic bag full of mulberries brought to me, with repeated advice that I “wash the soil off” before I eat them. To me, this is the kind of place Jama Masjid is — wishes just come true here, people cooperating to make that happen.

It is easy to find a community inside Jama Masjid. You could be staring at its architecture when your eye meets another wonder-struck tourist’s, and you both smile at your shared experience of beauty. You could be contorting yourself to get the right shot of its central arch, bump into another enthusiast doing the same, and break away, mumbling apologies. You could be climbing up the tower, panting, and someone descending will tell you it is not too long now, not too bad. You could be telling a friend about the mosque’s history and legends, and other tourists will slink closer to listen. You could be watching a child waddling about, meet its mother’s eye, and share a smile.

Or you could be sitting by yourself, soaking up all the drama and divinity, and spot another “unaccompanied” woman, enjoying the invisibility a crowd offers, happy to watch and just “be” for a while.

When the mosque was constructed in the 1650s, it was built on a hillock, so the seat of God would be higher than the seat of the Mughal emperor. Maybe that is why it always feels elevated, a little closer to God, a little above the pettiness of the world all around. The order on “unaccompanied” women sought to drag the mosque down. With God’s grace, it has now been revoked.

