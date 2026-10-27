External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Baku last week pointed to a reset in relations with Azerbaijan that had soured in the last few years. Like the dramatic turnaround in ties with Canada over the past year and a half, the opening in Baku reminds us that productive diplomacy is possible even with countries dismissed as hostile by public opinion.

Even more interesting, the positive results from the engagement with Azerbaijan underline the enduring power of nationalism and self-interest over political affiliations based on religion and ethnicity. Indian perceptions of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan as a strategic bloc hardened during Op Sindoor in May 2025. Going back a little further, Delhi flagged the 2021 Islamabad Declaration by the three countries, which backed Pakistan’s position on Kashmir. Their “Three Brothers” military exercise in Azerbaijan that year gave the partnership a memorable label. During Op Sindoor, calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan spread through television and social media into travel and trade.

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Obscured by the media outrage was the reality that Baku’s ties with Islamabad were thinner than the language of brotherhood suggested. Baku’s engagement with Islamabad was a consequence of Azerbaijan’s close ties to Turkey. But Baku’s apparent solidarity with Ankara is now showing strains. As Azerbaijan prepares to hand the chair of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) to Turkey this week, their emerging differences offer a reminder of the gap between rhetoric on trans-national solidarity and national interests.

Pan-Arabism and pan-Islamism have struggled to overcome divisions in the Middle East. Pan-Turkism, promoted by Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, also faces limits in Eurasia. Shared religious and ethnic identities can facilitate practical cooperation, but they do not automatically produce a unified strategic bloc.

The idea of Turkic unity gained ground in the late Ottoman era amid imperial decline and European expansion. The Soviet collapse in 1991 opened an opportunity for Ankara to reconnect with the former Soviet republics of the Caucasus and Central Asia. But the new republics valued their sovereignty. They were not interested in trading one hegemon for another. The Turkic Council, established in 2009, became the Organisation of Turkic States in 2021. Its agenda spans trade, transport, technology and culture. Common security commitments are more difficult to develop. The OTS brings together Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan, although Turkic-speaking, remains an observer.

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Recent political friction between Ankara and Baku illuminates the problem. Azerbaijan’s restrictions on Islamic headscarves in schools drew sharp criticism from conservative Turkish voices. Baku defended its secular order and rejected outside interference. Azerbaijani authorities also issued arrest warrants for Turkish nationals accused of incitement. Behind the dispute lie different political orientations. External solidarity does not translate into a common position on the relationship between state and religion.

Foreign policy adds another divide. Azerbaijan values its strategic relationship with Israel, including defence cooperation. Turkey, the first Muslim-majority country to recognise Israel in 1949, is now sharply at odds with it. Baku sees no reason to abandon a partnership important to its security. To be sure, the Turkish-Azerbaijani partnership has strong roots. That does not mean they will take unified positions on all issues.

The Central Asian republics present a parallel challenge to ambitious visions of Turkic unity. They welcome Turkish investment, transport links and military technology. But they also pursue “multi-vector” partnerships , much like India’s “multi-alignment”. Their security circumstances differ from Turkey’s. Ankara is a prominent member of NATO; and Central Asian states must carefully manage their relations with the big neighbours allergic to NATO — Russia and China.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the Central Asian approach clear by rejecting the proposals to turn the OTS into a military alliance or geopolitical bloc. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan also belong to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation. Growing economic ties with China present additional constraints. Central Asian states seek partners to strengthen sovereignty and widen their choices while retaining freedom to engage other powers.

There is, nevertheless, much that Turkic cooperation can achieve. Better ports, railways and customs arrangements can bring material benefits to inner Eurasia. Such initiatives are reshaping its economic geography without requiring agreement on every security question. India must engage this changing Eurasian landscape. Russian power, China’s growing presence and Turkish and Iranian ambitions are real. But the Caucasus and Central Asian states have agency of their own.

Jaishankar’s visit recognises Azerbaijan’s place in that strategy. It borders Russia and Iran, connects westwards through Georgia and Turkey, and looks across the Caspian towards Central Asia. Azerbaijan’s energy resources and transport links give it influence across the Caucasus, inner Asia and the Greater Middle East. Closer engagement can help Delhi expand its access to these regions and strengthen its wider continental diplomatic presence. The Caucasus, nestling between the Caspian and Black Seas, has long drawn Russian, Ottoman and Persian ambitions. Its changing balance deserves sustained Indian attention.

India has energy interests in Azerbaijan and a stake in the International North-South Transport Corridor. Baku’s ties with Israel and the United Arab Emirates offer further convergence. Delhi can explore these while preserving its partnership with Armenia, as Baku and Yerevan pursue normalisation.

India does not object to other countries having relations with Pakistan. But it does seek their neutrality in India-Pakistan disputes. Our intense social media debates can easily miss the fact that Pakistan’s friends have interests of their own. Some of them overlap India’s. Exploring that common ground is better than giving Islamabad a veto over Delhi’s diplomatic choices. The opening in Baku should encourage Delhi’s exploration of a reset with Ankara at an opportune moment.

The writer is a contributing editor on international affairs for The Indian Express. He is also a professor and director at the Motwani Jadeja Institute of American Studies, Jindal Global University, Delhi